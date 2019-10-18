Guilford Edges Bridgewater, 3-2

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Guilford College volleyball took Bridgewater College (Va.) to five sets on Friday night and came out victorious by a score of 3-2 (25-18, 22-25, 25-16, 21-25, 15-7).

Both teams traded sets with the Quakers picking up the first and third, while Bridgewater (19-4, 7-2 ODAC) claimed the second and fourth to force a decisive fifth set.

Guilford (14-7, 6-3 ODAC) came out strong in the final set with an 8-0 run before the Eagles responded to bring the deficit within five points (12-7). The Quakers finished the set with a 3-0 run on two kills and a Bridgewater attack error to secure the 15-7 set win and overall match victory.

Cam Blankenship paced Guilford with a team-leading 13 kills and 25 digs. Christian Ritter added 12 kills and 23 digs, while Tina Eucker recorded 40 assists to go with 11 digs.

For the Eagles, Rachel Gaston had 12 kills and 26 digs. Grace Hayes led the team in assists with 34 and Taylor McNeely contributed 27 digs throughout the match.

The Quakers return to the court for a 1:30 p.m. contest against Eastern Mennonite University tomorrow in Randolph College's Frances & Don Giles Gymnasium.