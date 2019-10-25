Seniors Shine As Guilford Defeats Emory & Henry, 3-0

Aeryal Ceaser '20 (Emily Heck '21)
Game Leaders

Emory & Henry
K: Makayla Payne - 7
B: Carley Williams - 2
D: Lauren Coolidge - 13
SA: Marigrace Grow - 4
Guilford
K: Christian Ritter - 14
B: Michaela Allred - 2
D: Bryce Smith - 17
SA: Tina Eucker - 2

Team Stats

Emory & Henry
Guilford

Hitting %

.081
.254

Blocks

2.0
3.0

Digs

43
62

Aces

6
4
full stats
Oct 25, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Guilford volleyball's senior class contributed 36 of the team's 51 total points as the Quakers defeated Emory & Henry College, 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-12), Friday night in Ragan-Brown Field House. 

During the first set, Guilford (16-7, 8-3 ODAC) jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. The Quakers took advantage of several service errors from the Wasps and held the visitors to a .000 team hitting percentage to secure the 25-18 set victory. 

Emory & Henry (8-15, 4-7 ODAC) fought back during a second set that saw seven ties and three lead changes throughout. The Wasps brought the score to within one point (23-22) but Guilford picked up the final two points on an Emory & Henry service error and attack error to take the 2-0 set advantage. 

The third set started close but the Quakers quickly took control en route to the 3-0 sweep. Guilford finished out the set with a 7-3 run to pick up the decisive 25-12 set win. 

Leading the Quakers offensively was Christian Ritter with 14 kills. Tina Eucker added a team-leading 23 assists, while Kylee Crook contributed nine. Bryce Smith recorded a team-high 17 digs.

Prior to the contest, Guilford honored its eight seniors, Ritter, Eucker, Crook, Morgan Tompkins, Michaela Allred, Aeryal Ceaser, Jasmine Gaines, and student assistant Meredith Humphreys for their hard work and dedication to the team. 

Guilford travels to Methodist University for a 7 p.m. nonconference matchup on Wednesday, October 30. 

 

 

