Quakers Notch Seventh Straight Volleyball Win, 3-1 at Methodist

Cam Blankenship '23, Bryce Smith '21, Christian Ritter '20 (Photos by Deanna Lassiter '21)
Cam Blankenship '23, Bryce Smith '21, Christian Ritter '20 (Photos by Deanna Lassiter '21)

Game Leaders

Guilford
K: 2 Players (#6, #12) - 14
B: Khaira Bolden - 3
D: 2 Players (#6, #10) - 14
SA: Christian Ritter - 5
Methodist
K: Alyssa Wrench - 12
B: Alyssa Wrench - 3
D: Megan Andrews - 10
SA: 2 Players (#6, #12) - 3

Team Stats

Guilford
Methodist

Hitting %

.252
.201

Blocks

5.0
4.0

Digs

66
53

Aces

9
10
full stats
Oct 30, 2019

 

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Cam Blankenship and Cam Ritter both tallied 14 kills in Guilford College's 3-1 volleyball win at Methodist University Wednesday. The Quakers (17-7) extended their winning streak to a season-high seven matches with the 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22 victory. The Quakers' 17 wins mark their most since the 1995 team went 18-12.

The tightly contested match saw 23 ties and 14 lead changes. The Quakers hit .320 with just three hitting errors to win the opening set. Guilford held a 23-21 edge in the second set before the host Monarchs (6-17) reeled off four straight points to even the match. Two Quakers' hitting errors sealed Methodist's lone set win.

The hosts opened a 6-2 margin to start the third set before Guilford came back with an 8-1 run. Another 8-1 Quakers run opened a 21-14 lead in the set, but the Monarchs served up three aces during a 7-2 rally that tied the match before the Quakers closed the set with kills by Blankenship and Jasmine Gaines.

Neither team led by more than four points in the fourth set. The score was tied a 21-21 before a late Guilford spurt that included kills by Gaines and Khaira Bolden, and a Jenna Myer ace sealed the win. The Quakers had seven hitting errors and hit just .077 in the fourth set, but were aided by six of Methodist's 15 service errors.

Guilford's Ritter picked up 14 digs to share match-high honors with teammate Bryce Smith. Ritter also served up five of Guilford's nine service aces. Bolden chipped in with three blocks and eight kills on .412 hitting. Gaines finished with six putaways. Setter Tina Eucker notched a double-double with 30 assists and 12 digs.

Alyssa Wench's 12 kills paced Methodist's offense. Megan Andrews added 10 kills and a team-best 10 digs. Lili Henry had 23 assists and Savannah Mullis set up 13 kills.

Coach Emily Gann's Quakers close the regular season at Shenandoah University Saturday (11/2) in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) contest.

Quakers Notch Seventh Straight Volleyball Win, 3-1 at Methodist
October 30, 2019 Quakers Notch Seventh Straight Volleyball Win, 3-1 at Methodist
Seniors Shine As Guilford Defeats Emory & Henry, 3-0
October 25, 2019 Seniors Shine As Guilford Defeats Emory & Henry, 3-0
Guilford's Tina Eucker Named ODAC Volleyball Player of the Week
October 21, 2019 Guilford's Tina Eucker Named ODAC Volleyball Player of the Week
Quakers Down Eastern Mennonite, 3-2
October 19, 2019 Quakers Down Eastern Mennonite, 3-2
Guilford Edges Bridgewater, 3-2
October 18, 2019 Guilford Edges Bridgewater, 3-2
Eucker Breaks Program Career Assists Record During 3-0 Win Over Randolph
October 15, 2019 Eucker Breaks Program Career Assists Record During 3-0 Win Over Randolph
Blankenship Powers Guilford Past Greensboro, 3-1, In Nonleague Volleyball Win
October 10, 2019 Blankenship Powers Guilford Past Greensboro, 3-1, In Nonleague Volleyball Win
Guilford Sweeps N.C. Wesleyan, 3-0
October 8, 2019 Guilford Sweeps N.C. Wesleyan, 3-0
Guilford Edged By Lynchburg, 3-2, in ODAC Volleyball
October 5, 2019 Guilford Edged By Lynchburg, 3-2, in ODAC Volleyball
Guilford Defeats Roanoke in ODAC Volleyball, 3-1
October 2, 2019 Guilford Defeats Roanoke in ODAC Volleyball, 3-1
Quakers Fall 3-0 To Randolph-Macon and Virginia Wesleyan
September 28, 2019 Quakers Fall 3-0 To Randolph-Macon and Virginia Wesleyan
Guilford Downs Washington and Lee, 3-2
September 24, 2019 Guilford Downs Washington and Lee, 3-2
Quakers Sweep Brevard, 3-0
September 20, 2019 Quakers Sweep Brevard, 3-0
Guilford Defeats Hollins, 3-1
September 18, 2019 Guilford Defeats Hollins, 3-1
Quakers Rally To Finish 2-1 at Guilford Volleyball Invitational
September 14, 2019 Quakers Rally To Finish 2-1 at Guilford Volleyball Invitational
Quakers Open Guilford College Invitational With 3-1 Win Over Maryville (Tenn.)
September 13, 2019 Quakers Open Guilford College Invitational With 3-1 Win Over Maryville (Tenn.)
Guilford Sweeps Ferrum in ODAC Volleyball Opener, 3-0
September 11, 2019 Guilford Sweeps Ferrum in ODAC Volleyball Opener, 3-0
Guilford Downs Piedmont International, 3-2, and Brevard, 3-0
September 7, 2019 Guilford Downs Piedmont International, 3-2, and Brevard, 3-0
Ritter, Gaines Power Guilford Past Pfeiffer in Home Volleyball Opener
September 4, 2019 Ritter, Gaines Power Guilford Past Pfeiffer in Home Volleyball Opener
Guilford Concludes Emory Classic With 3-0 Loss To No. 8 Johnson & Wales (R.I.)
August 31, 2019 Guilford Concludes Emory Classic With 3-0 Loss To No. 8 Johnson & Wales (R.I.)
Guilford Volleyball Drops Two Matches At Emory Classic
August 30, 2019 Guilford Volleyball Drops Two Matches At Emory Classic
Guilford Picked Sixth In ODAC Preseason Coaches' Poll
August 21, 2019 Guilford Picked Sixth In ODAC Preseason Coaches' Poll