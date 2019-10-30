Quakers Notch Seventh Straight Volleyball Win, 3-1 at Methodist

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Cam Blankenship and Cam Ritter both tallied 14 kills in Guilford College's 3-1 volleyball win at Methodist University Wednesday. The Quakers (17-7) extended their winning streak to a season-high seven matches with the 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22 victory. The Quakers' 17 wins mark their most since the 1995 team went 18-12.

The tightly contested match saw 23 ties and 14 lead changes. The Quakers hit .320 with just three hitting errors to win the opening set. Guilford held a 23-21 edge in the second set before the host Monarchs (6-17) reeled off four straight points to even the match. Two Quakers' hitting errors sealed Methodist's lone set win.

The hosts opened a 6-2 margin to start the third set before Guilford came back with an 8-1 run. Another 8-1 Quakers run opened a 21-14 lead in the set, but the Monarchs served up three aces during a 7-2 rally that tied the match before the Quakers closed the set with kills by Blankenship and Jasmine Gaines.

Neither team led by more than four points in the fourth set. The score was tied a 21-21 before a late Guilford spurt that included kills by Gaines and Khaira Bolden, and a Jenna Myer ace sealed the win. The Quakers had seven hitting errors and hit just .077 in the fourth set, but were aided by six of Methodist's 15 service errors.

Guilford's Ritter picked up 14 digs to share match-high honors with teammate Bryce Smith. Ritter also served up five of Guilford's nine service aces. Bolden chipped in with three blocks and eight kills on .412 hitting. Gaines finished with six putaways. Setter Tina Eucker notched a double-double with 30 assists and 12 digs.

Alyssa Wench's 12 kills paced Methodist's offense. Megan Andrews added 10 kills and a team-best 10 digs. Lili Henry had 23 assists and Savannah Mullis set up 13 kills.

Coach Emily Gann's Quakers close the regular season at Shenandoah University Saturday (11/2) in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) contest.