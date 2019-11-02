Guilford Volleyball Sweeps Shenandoah, 3-0

Guilford College Volleyball Team
Guilford College Volleyball Team

Game Leaders

Guilford
K: 2 Players (#21, #12) - 10
B: 3 Players (#16, #5, #12) - 2
D: Christian Ritter - 17
SA: Khaira Bolden - 2
Shenandoah
K: Sabrina Semo - 11
B: 5 Players (#4, #7, #8, #16, #13) - 1
D: Gabby Coradazzi - 13
SA: Brooke Wagner - 3

Team Stats

Guilford
Shenandoah

Hitting %

0.207
0.099

Blocks

4.5
3

Digs

57
57

Aces

5
7
full stats
Nov 02, 2019

WINCHESTER, Va. - The Guilford volleyball team finished out the regular season with a 3-0 (26-24, 25-22, 25-21) sweep over Shenandoah University on Saturday afternoon. The Quakers' 18 wins match the most since the 1995 season when Guilford finished 18-12. 

The match was close from the start. During the first set, Shenandoah (9-19, 3-9 ODAC) tied the match at 18-18 and then again at 24-24 to force extra points. However, the Quakers saw a kill from Jasmine Gaines and a Hornets ball handling error to secure the 26-24 win. 

In the second set, Shenandoah took a quick lead before Guilford (18-7, 9-3 ODAC) rallied on several Hornets attack errors to gain the advantage. The Quakers went on to secure the set by a score of 25-22. 

The third set saw several ties early on before the Quakers took control of the lead for good at 14-13. Guilford finished out the set with a 5-2 run to earn a 25-21 set win and 3-0 match victory. 

Leading the Quakers offensively were Cam Blankenship and Gaines with 10 kills each. Tina Eucker paced the team with 30 assists, while Christian Ritter added 17 digs throughout the contest. 

Sabrina Semo led the way for Shenandoah with 11 kills. Megan Hillyard recorded a team-high 19 assists and Gabby Conradazzi contributed 13 digs. 

Guilford's 9-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) record matches the best conference mark since the 1997 season. 

Coach Emily Gann's Quakers will host a quarterfinal ODAC Tournament contest on Wednesday, November 6. The opponent is to be determined once the final pairings are announced by the conference office. 

 

 

Guilford Volleyball Sweeps Shenandoah, 3-0
November 2, 2019 Guilford Volleyball Sweeps Shenandoah, 3-0
Quakers Notch Seventh Straight Volleyball Win, 3-1 at Methodist
October 30, 2019 Quakers Notch Seventh Straight Volleyball Win, 3-1 at Methodist
Seniors Shine As Guilford Defeats Emory & Henry, 3-0
October 25, 2019 Seniors Shine As Guilford Defeats Emory & Henry, 3-0
Guilford's Tina Eucker Named ODAC Volleyball Player of the Week
October 21, 2019 Guilford's Tina Eucker Named ODAC Volleyball Player of the Week
Quakers Down Eastern Mennonite, 3-2
October 19, 2019 Quakers Down Eastern Mennonite, 3-2
Guilford Edges Bridgewater, 3-2
October 18, 2019 Guilford Edges Bridgewater, 3-2
Eucker Breaks Program Career Assists Record During 3-0 Win Over Randolph
October 15, 2019 Eucker Breaks Program Career Assists Record During 3-0 Win Over Randolph
Blankenship Powers Guilford Past Greensboro, 3-1, In Nonleague Volleyball Win
October 10, 2019 Blankenship Powers Guilford Past Greensboro, 3-1, In Nonleague Volleyball Win
Guilford Sweeps N.C. Wesleyan, 3-0
October 8, 2019 Guilford Sweeps N.C. Wesleyan, 3-0
Guilford Edged By Lynchburg, 3-2, in ODAC Volleyball
October 5, 2019 Guilford Edged By Lynchburg, 3-2, in ODAC Volleyball
Guilford Defeats Roanoke in ODAC Volleyball, 3-1
October 2, 2019 Guilford Defeats Roanoke in ODAC Volleyball, 3-1
Quakers Fall 3-0 To Randolph-Macon and Virginia Wesleyan
September 28, 2019 Quakers Fall 3-0 To Randolph-Macon and Virginia Wesleyan
Guilford Downs Washington and Lee, 3-2
September 24, 2019 Guilford Downs Washington and Lee, 3-2
Quakers Sweep Brevard, 3-0
September 20, 2019 Quakers Sweep Brevard, 3-0
Guilford Defeats Hollins, 3-1
September 18, 2019 Guilford Defeats Hollins, 3-1
Quakers Rally To Finish 2-1 at Guilford Volleyball Invitational
September 14, 2019 Quakers Rally To Finish 2-1 at Guilford Volleyball Invitational
Quakers Open Guilford College Invitational With 3-1 Win Over Maryville (Tenn.)
September 13, 2019 Quakers Open Guilford College Invitational With 3-1 Win Over Maryville (Tenn.)
Guilford Sweeps Ferrum in ODAC Volleyball Opener, 3-0
September 11, 2019 Guilford Sweeps Ferrum in ODAC Volleyball Opener, 3-0
Guilford Downs Piedmont International, 3-2, and Brevard, 3-0
September 7, 2019 Guilford Downs Piedmont International, 3-2, and Brevard, 3-0
Ritter, Gaines Power Guilford Past Pfeiffer in Home Volleyball Opener
September 4, 2019 Ritter, Gaines Power Guilford Past Pfeiffer in Home Volleyball Opener
Guilford Concludes Emory Classic With 3-0 Loss To No. 8 Johnson & Wales (R.I.)
August 31, 2019 Guilford Concludes Emory Classic With 3-0 Loss To No. 8 Johnson & Wales (R.I.)
Guilford Volleyball Drops Two Matches At Emory Classic
August 30, 2019 Guilford Volleyball Drops Two Matches At Emory Classic
Guilford Picked Sixth In ODAC Preseason Coaches' Poll
August 21, 2019 Guilford Picked Sixth In ODAC Preseason Coaches' Poll