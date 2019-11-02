Guilford Volleyball Sweeps Shenandoah, 3-0

WINCHESTER, Va. - The Guilford volleyball team finished out the regular season with a 3-0 (26-24, 25-22, 25-21) sweep over Shenandoah University on Saturday afternoon. The Quakers' 18 wins match the most since the 1995 season when Guilford finished 18-12.

The match was close from the start. During the first set, Shenandoah (9-19, 3-9 ODAC) tied the match at 18-18 and then again at 24-24 to force extra points. However, the Quakers saw a kill from Jasmine Gaines and a Hornets ball handling error to secure the 26-24 win.

In the second set, Shenandoah took a quick lead before Guilford (18-7, 9-3 ODAC) rallied on several Hornets attack errors to gain the advantage. The Quakers went on to secure the set by a score of 25-22.

The third set saw several ties early on before the Quakers took control of the lead for good at 14-13. Guilford finished out the set with a 5-2 run to earn a 25-21 set win and 3-0 match victory.

Leading the Quakers offensively were Cam Blankenship and Gaines with 10 kills each. Tina Eucker paced the team with 30 assists, while Christian Ritter added 17 digs throughout the contest.

Sabrina Semo led the way for Shenandoah with 11 kills. Megan Hillyard recorded a team-high 19 assists and Gabby Conradazzi contributed 13 digs.

Guilford's 9-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) record matches the best conference mark since the 1997 season.

Coach Emily Gann's Quakers will host a quarterfinal ODAC Tournament contest on Wednesday, November 6. The opponent is to be determined once the final pairings are announced by the conference office.