Virginia Wesleyan Tops Guilford, 3-0, In ODAC Tournament Semifinals

Game Leaders

Guilford
K: Jasmine Gaines - 8
B: 3 Players (#3, #6, #7) - 2
D: Bryce Smith - 12
SA: Bryce Smith - 1
Va. Wesleyan
K: Amber Matalus - 12
B: Sydney Collins - 7
D: Elizabeth Britton - 11
SA: Haley Sutton - 3

Team Stats

Guilford
Va. Wesleyan

Hitting %

.080
.319

Blocks

5.0
9.0

Digs

42
45

Aces

1
6
full stats
Nov 08, 2019

ASHLAND, Va. – Guilford volleyball senior Jasmine Gaines recorded a team-leading eight kills as the Quakers fell 3-0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-14) to Virginia Wesleyan University in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Tournament semifinals on Friday night.

Virginia Wesleyan (27-7) notched the first point of the first set before the Quakers gained the advantage with a 4-0 run. Both teams battled through the remainder of a set that saw several ties and lead changes but ultimately the Marlins secured the 25-19 win.

The Marlins took the early lead in set two and went on to a 25-14 victory behind six kills from Amber Matalus and a team hitting percentage of .387.

In the third set, Virginia Wesleyan opened with four straight points on two kills, a block, and a service ace. The Marlins continued to stretch their lead and held off any Guilford (19-8) rally attempts to secure the set and overall match win.

Khaira Bolden and Christian Ritter each recorded seven kills throughout the match, while Tina Eucker paced the team in assists with 29. Bryce Smith added a team-high 12 digs.

Leading the Marlins offensively was Matalus with 12 kills. Meghan Wood added in 15 assists and Elizabeth Britton finished with 11 digs.

This was the Quakers first ODAC Tournament semifinal appearance since 1997 and Guilford's 19 wins this season are its most since 1993 when the team went 25-6.

Several Quakers hit career milestones throughout the historic season as Eucker ends her four-year career as the program leader in assists with 3,092 while fellow senior Ritter is second in career digs with 1,549.

Coach Emily Gann could see as many as 13 letter winners return next season.

