Season Review: 2019 Guilford Volleyball Posted Historic Year

The 2019 Guilford College volleyball team recorded a 19-8 record and was 9-3 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) matches, the Quakers best season since 1993.

GC notched its first ODAC Tournament victory since 1997 with a quarterfinal win over the University of Lynchburg before being eliminated by the eventual champions, Virginia Wesleyan University, in the semifinal round.

Guilford opened the year with an 0-3 after playing in the competitive Emory Invitational to begin the season. The Quakers, however, then rallied to win its next five matches. The team closed the regular season with a flourish by winning its last eight regular-season contests. Guilford pushed the winning streak to nine games after upending the University of Lynchburg 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-12) in the ODAC quarterfinals.

As a unit, the Quakers led the ODAC season stats in digs (787), digs-per-set (17.11), kills (563) and assists (530).

In addition to historic program benchmarks, the Quakers also had many noteworthy individual accolades. Seniors Tina Eucker and Christian Ritter earned spots on the College Division All-State Volleyball Team, The two students are the first Quakers so honored in the all-star team's 13-year history.

Eucker, a 5-7 setter, earned All-ODAC honors for the third-straight season after gleaning a second-team nod as a junior. She ranked fourth in the league with 7.19 assists per set. Eucker concluded her college career atop Guilford's all-time leaders in assists (3,092) and assists per set (8.49). She also ranks fifth in school history with a .947 serve percentage.

Ritter, a 5-5 outside hitter, also received All-ODAC laurels for the third year in a row. She led Guilford in kills (2.76), digs (3.74), and points (3.3) per set. Ritter ranks ninth in the ODAC in kills per set and eighth in points per set. Her .935 reception percentage stands ninth in school history. Ritter notched 13 double-doubles this season. She is Guilford's all-time leader in reception percentage (.934) and ranks second in school history with 1,549 digs and 4.09 digs per set. Her 847 kills rank seventh in program history. Ritter and Eucker share fourth place with 131 career service aces for the Quakers.

Ritter and Eucker were also tabbed to the ODAC Second Team. A third Quaker, Khaira Bolden, also earned All-ODAC honors. Bolden, a 5-10 junior middle blocker, was named to the All-ODAC Third Team for the first time in her career. She led the team with a .306 hitting percentage, a mark good for sixth in the league and ninth-best in school history. Bolden's team-leading 72 blocks and 0.87 blocks per set ranked 10th and seventh in the ODAC, respectively.

Head Coach Emily Gann hopes to return 13 letter-winners from the 2019 squad.