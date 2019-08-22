ODAC Cross Country Coaches Select Guilford 10th In Preseason Poll

FOREST, Va. – Guilford's women's cross country team was selected 10th in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Coaches' Preseason Poll, which was released Thursday. The Quakers' earned 43 points total in the poll.

Washington and Lee University and University of Lynchburg were picked first and second with 142 and 131 points, respectively. Rounding out the top three was Bridgewater College with 119 points.

Guilford's women return Marian Cooper and Ananya Bernardo to the roster. Bernardo, a sophomore, finished 82nd in the 2018 Hornet Harrier Meet with a time of 26 minutes, 33 seconds and 86th (33:54.7, 6k) at the ODAC Championships. Cooper returns after a successful sophomore campaign which saw a first-place finish (21:37, 5k) at the Livingstone Cross Country Invitational, a 26th-place effort (26:03, 6k) at the ODAC Championships, and 121st-place performance (26:24.96, 6k) at the NCAA South/Southeast Regionals.

Guilford starts the 2019 season with the Quaker XC Opener Friday, August 30. The three-team meet features Averett University and Randolph College and will mark Guilford's first on-campus meet since 2014. The ODAC Championships are set for Saturday, November 2 in Salem, Virginia.