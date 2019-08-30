Winder Posts Top-Five Finish In Women's Cross Country Season Opener

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College's women's cross country team\ opened the 2019 season with its first home meet in five years Friday. Teams from Averett University and Randolph College joined the Quakers in the Quaker XC Opener and competed on the five-kilometer Meadows Course, located in the northwest corner of Guilford's campus.

Rookie Jacqueline Clardy-Josephs led Randolph to a 1-2-3 finish in the women's race. Clardy-Josephs broke the tape in 20:19.9, 25 seconds ahead of classmate Megan Westerman (20:44.9). WildCats' senior Elizabeth Beairstro followed in 21:39.2 before Guilford's Emily Winder (22:14.8) placed fourth. Averett's Sydney Fryman rounded out the top five in 24:35.2.

Rania Ettorchi, Guilford's other female contestant, finished her first college meet in 28:25.7, good for 10th in the 14-woman field.

Coach Marty Owens' harriers are back in action September 14 at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Preview Meet in Salem, Virginia.