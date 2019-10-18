Quakers Run At High Point University's VertCross Invitational

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – Guilford's women's cross country team competed at the VertCross Invitational hosted by High Point University on Friday afternoon.

High Point took top team honors with 47 points, while Wake Forest University (59 points) and Clemson University (59 points) were second and third, respectively. Guilford finished 17th out of 19 teams.

Individually, High Point's Famke Heinst finished first with a time of 21 minutes, 12.73 seconds. Caroline Inman of Charleston Southern crossed in second place with a time of 21:39.74 and Zoe Geis of High Point rounded out the top-three as she crossed the finish line in 21:48.16.

For the Quakers, Emily Winder completed the six-kilometer course in 24:52.46 which was good for 80th place in a field of 165 runners. Her time also stands as the 11th fastest 6k time in program history.

Also competing for Guilford were Marian Cooper (26:58.53), Julia Taylor (31:34.88), Ananya Bernardo (32:53.34), and Rania Ettorchi (34:27.36).

The Quakers run next at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships hosted by Roanoke College at Green Hill Park on November 2.