Winder Paces Guilford to 10th Place at ODAC Cross Country Championships

SALEM, Va. – Guilford College's women's cross country team placed 10th among 12 teams at Saturday's Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Cross Country Championships Saturday at Green Hill Park. The Quakers scored 257 points.

Washington and Lee University runners occupied the top-three positions and had all five scorers in the top-nine to win the league title with 20 points. Generals' sophomore Sara Stevenson crossed the line first in 22 minutes, 0.4 seconds. The University of Lynchburg (73) took second, followed by Shenandoah University (87), Eastern Mennonite University (112) and meet host Roanoke College (161).

Guilford freshman Emily Winder had the Quakers' highest finish with a 25th-place time of 23:59.0. The rookie became just the second Guilford harrier to break the 24-minute mark and her six-kilometer time ranks third in school history. She averaged a six-minute, 25.8-second mile pace.

Guilford's Marian Cooper placed 60th in 26:08.3, 21 spots higher than rookie teammate Julia Taylor, who hit the line in 29:38.4. Ananya Bernardo came home in 84th place at 30:17.7 and Rania Ettorchi (33:49.9) delivered Guilford's final mark.