Emily Winder Led the 2019 Women's Cross Country Team

The Guilford College women's cross country team peaked at season's end. The Quakers placed tenth of 12 teams at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships. Guilford scored 247 points at the meet, held at Green Hill Park in Salem, Va. on Nov. 2nd.

The Quakers were led by freshman Emily Winder. She posted the team's best finish in every GC meet. Winder had the Quakers' highest finish with a 25th-place time of 23:59.0 at the league championships. The rookie became just the second Guilford harrier to break the 24-minute mark and her six-kilometer time ranks third in school history. She averaged a six-minute, 25.8-second mile pace. The newcomer improved in each outing and she posted a career-best 5K time of 20:58--the tenth fastest Quaker time at that distance--at the Queen City Invite on Sept. 27.