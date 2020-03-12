Guilford Athletics Suspends Competition For Two Weeks In Response to Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Mar 12, 2020

Guilford College President Jane Fernandes announced adjustments to the school's academic calendar in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) March 12. In short, the college will extend its spring break to March 23. Coursework will resume virtually March 23 and the hope is for normal in-person instruction to resume on campus March 30. Students are advised to not return to campus before March 30. The college will care and provide for those students who remained on campus over spring break.

Additionally, Interim Director of Athletics Dr. Sharon Beverly announced Thursday all Guilford athletics competition from March 14-29 has been suspended.

For updated information on Guilford's response to the Coronavirus, please visit https://www.guilford.edu/coronavirus-response.

