ODAC Cancels 2020 Spring Seasons and Championships

Mar 20, 2020

FOREST, Va. --- The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), via unanimous vote from its Presidents Council and Board of Directors, has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 conference athletic campaign amid the growing impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and its continued effect on decisions made on-campus as well as throughout the region. The cancellation includes all regular season league play as well as ODAC postseason and championship competition.

Per its March 13 announcement, the ODAC's leadership remained in close communication as they monitored the evolving landscape. While this choice definitively closes the ODAC portion of all athletic schedules, each member school still maintains autonomy over practice schedules and non-conference competition.

To all the ODAC student-athletes, coaches, institutional staff, and fans, know that this decision did not come lightly. The conference had remained hopeful for competition to resume this spring, but due to the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19, the ODAC is prioritizing the health and well-being of not only those in ODAC and member school circles, but respective local communities by encouraging social distancing.

The ODAC looks forward to showcasing the achievements of its spring sport athletes over the next few weeks. Stay tuned for content about our spring sport seniors, end of season awards for those sports, and other features highlighting the 2019-20 athletic campaign.

- This article was written by the ODAC Office.

