Record 279 Quakers Named to Spring 2020 Student-Athlete Honor Roll

GREENSBORO, N.C. - A record 279 Guilford College student-athletes earned spots on the school's Spring 2020 Student-Athlete Honor Roll released Monday. The list is comprised of varsity student-athletes who achieved a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher for the spring 2020 semester. The list includes 194 students who earned Dean's List commendation for maintaining at least a 3.5 GPA. In addition, 181 Guilford students earned Academic All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors for compiling a 3.25 grade point average or higher over both fall and spring semesters.

Click the link below to open the full listing of honorees.

Spring 2020 Guilford College Student-Athlete Honor Roll