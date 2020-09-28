Guilford Fitness Center Now Open

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Guilford Fitness Center has reopened under new guidelines after being closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new guidelines have been put in place to allow for proper social distancing and safety protocols to be followed while utilizing the equipment in the Fitness Center.

The new guidelines and protocols include:

A mask must be worn properly at ALL times

times Only sign up for a maximum of two time-slots per week

All machines must be wiped down before and after use

Limit of 2 people per rack (1 lifter/1 spotter)

Arrive promptly at the start of time slot to receive protocol training

Exit the fitness center towards the back

Please only spend a maximum of 20 minutes at a specific station

Bring your own water bottle - no direct drinking from the fountain

Maintain proper social distancing

Must show daily health screening and Quaker Card before entering the facility

Three strike process: If you are not following protocols, upon third warning you will be asked to leave the facility

The Fitness Center will be open to signups throughout the week. You must sign up online in order to use the Fitness Center.

To sign up for a time slot, click HERE.

Questions related to the Fitness Center can be sent to Cory Speed (speedcj@guilford.edu) or Kim Kleimeier (kleimeierk@guilford.edu).