Guilford Baseball Tops Averett, 7-2, in Season-Opener

Zach Dinkins '21 (Photo by Emily Heck '21)
Feb 14, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Zach Dinkins tossed five innings and earned the win on the mound as Guilford College defeated Averett University, 7-2, in the season opener for both teams.

Dinkins (1-0) struck out seven Cougars and allowed two walks. He gave up two runs and scattered six AU hits. The Quakers shut out the visitors the rest of the way as Isiah Hairston tossed two frames and Brody Holloman and then Dylan Tuttle worked the eighth and ninth innings.

Trailing 1-0 in the second inning Guilford loaded the bases with two outs. Ellis Stokes reached on a fielding error by right fielder Max Rexrode and Logan King, Logan Shortt and Brett Shapcott scored on the play. Anthony Cuozzi then singled home Stokes for the fourth unearned run off of Averett starter Cole Spain. 

The Cougars plated a run in the fifth inning, but the home club responded with two tallies in the bottom of the frame. The Quakers got RBI singles from Ryan Hill and Shortt.

Shapcott singled home Sam Mennnitt in the seventh inning for the game's final run.

Averett outhit GC, 7-6. Brandon Hatcher went 2-for-4 with a double and one run for the Cougars. Teammate Avery Spicer added two base hits and scored once for AU. 

Spain (0-1) took the loss for Averett. He allowed six runs (just two earned) and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. Spain fanned four Quakers and walked two batters.

The Quakers host Brevard College on Saturday. The non-conference doubleheader begins at 12 p.m.

