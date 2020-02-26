Guilford Baseball Falls to Methodist University

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Alex Kahler hit 3-of-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI as Methodist University won a non-conference game at Guilford College, 25-13, on Wednesday afternoon. The game was stopped after seven innings due to darkness.

The Monarchs improved to 7-4 and the Quakers--losers of three straight--fell to 3-4.

The Quakers, who out-hit MU 13-12, tallied four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Brett Shapcott (2-for-4) had an RBI single to score Ryan Hill to highlight the scoring.

The visitors, however, responded with 10 runs in the second frame and never looked back. Methodist got a single to score two runners from Rob Wilkerson, followed by a two-run homer from Clay Richardson, for the final four runs of the inning.

Dylan Tuttle and Logan King both had had a double and two singles in the contest for the Quakers. Freshman Isaiah Hairston had a home run, scored twice and collected four RBI in the game. Anthony Cuozzi had two hits in three at-bats for the home club.

The Quakers sent five pitchers to mound, gave up eight unearned runs and yielded 12 walks in the contest. Freshman starter Drew Sawyer (0-1) was saddled with the defeat. He allowed six runs (four earned) in 1 1/3 innings.

For Methodist, Lance Fuerstengerg improved to 2-0 after throwing 2 1/3 innings of relief. He gave up four hits and two runs.

The Quakers open a three-game home series vs. Penn State Abington on Friday. Game time is 3 p.m.