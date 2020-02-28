Quaker Baseball Upends Penn State Abington, 10-5

Anthony Cuozzi '21 (Trey Kawugule photo)
Anthony Cuozzi '21 (Trey Kawugule photo)

Batting

Penn St.-Abington
2B: Stevie Stevenson; Louis Rossner
3B: none
HR: Ryan McCarty
Guilford
2B: Isaiah Hairston
3B: none
HR: none
full stats
Feb 28, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Anthony Cuozzi and Isaiah Hairston both had three hits as Guilford College defeated Penn State Abington, 10-5, on Friday afternoon.

The Quakers snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 4-4. The Nittany Lions dropped to 2-2 on their season.

Both teams tallied two runs in the first inning. The Quakers added a single run in the second and four more in the third frame en route to the victory. Logan King had a two-RBI single to score two Giovanni Garcia and Austin Bailey to highlight the offense in the third.

Starter Zach Dinkins (2-1) earned the win for the Quakers. He pitched six innings, allowed three earned runs (four total), scattered six hits and struck out two. Hairston, who had a double, pitched 2/3 innings and gave up one run. Dylan Tuttle closed the final 2 1/3 innings for the home team. He allowed no runs, two hits and fanned two hitters.

Guilford outhit PSUA, 15-9. King and Bailey both had two base hits for the Quakers. Stevie Stevenson, Ryan McCarty, Zach Morales and Louis Rossner all collected two hits for the Nittany Lions. McCarty had the game's lone home run.

Four pitchers took the mound for Penn State Abington. Starter Jacob Kurtz (0-2) was tagged with the defeat. He tossed three innings and gave up seven runs (six earned) on eight GC hits. 

The Quakers host the Nittany Lions on Saturday (2/29). The middle game of the three-game series begins at Noon.

