Quaker Baseball Nipped at #7 Randolph-Macon, 3-2

ASHLAND, Va. -- Winning pitcher Michael Zubovich allowed one run over seven innings as seventh-ranked Randolph-Macon College defeated Guilford College, 3-2, in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener for both clubs. Zubovich (4-0) scattered four hits, struck out seven and walked no batters.



The Yellow Jackets, ranked seventh in the D3baseball.com national poll, improved to 13-1 and 1-0 in league play. The Quakers dropped to 6-6 and 0-1 in the ODAC.



The Quakers outhit R-MC, 10-4. The visitors took a 1-0 in the fifth inning after freshman Isaiah Hairston smacked a home run off of Zubovich.



Randolph-Macon then plated an unearned run in the bottom of the frame and two more in the sixth to take a 3-1 lead off of starter Guilford Zach Dinkins. Dinkins (2-2) pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowed four hits, one walk and fanned seven hitters.



GC cut the margin to 3-2 in the eighth after Austin Bailey flew out to centerfield to score Logan King on a sacrifice fly. King had two doubles and Brett Shapcott collected two hits, including a two-base hit, to lead the Quaker offense.



Ellis Stokes had a one-out single for the Quakers in the ninth. Reliever Hayden Moore then entered and got Dylan Tuttle to hit into a 643 double play to end the contest. Moore earned his second save of the season for R-MC. Reace Yeargin hit a triple for the home team's lone extra-base hit.



For Guilford, Ryan Hill pitched a perfect final 2 1/3 innings in relief.



The two teams conclude their ODAC series on Sunday at 1 p.m. at R-MC.