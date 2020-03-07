Quaker Baseball Nipped at #7 Randolph-Macon, 3-2

Logan King '21 (Trey Kawugule '21 photo)
Logan King '21 (Trey Kawugule '21 photo)

Batting

Guilford
2B: Logan King 2; Brett Shapcott 2; Sam Mennitt
3B: none
HR: Isaiah Hairston
Randolph-Macon
2B: none
3B: Reece Yeargain
HR: none
full stats
Mar 07, 2020

ASHLAND, Va. -- Winning pitcher Michael Zubovich allowed one run over seven innings as seventh-ranked Randolph-Macon College defeated Guilford College, 3-2, in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener for both clubs. Zubovich (4-0) scattered four hits, struck out seven and walked no batters.

The Yellow Jackets, ranked seventh in the D3baseball.com national poll, improved to 13-1 and 1-0 in league play. The Quakers dropped to 6-6 and 0-1 in the ODAC.

The Quakers outhit R-MC, 10-4. The visitors took a 1-0 in the fifth inning after freshman Isaiah Hairston smacked a home run off of Zubovich.

Randolph-Macon then plated an unearned run in the bottom of the frame and two more in the sixth to take a 3-1 lead off of starter Guilford Zach Dinkins. Dinkins (2-2) pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowed four hits, one walk and fanned seven hitters.

GC cut the margin to 3-2 in the eighth after Austin Bailey flew out to centerfield to score Logan King on a sacrifice fly. King had two doubles and Brett Shapcott collected two hits, including a two-base hit, to lead the Quaker offense.

Ellis Stokes had a one-out single for the Quakers in the ninth. Reliever Hayden Moore then entered and got Dylan Tuttle to hit into a 643 double play to end the contest. Moore earned his second save of the season for R-MC. Reace Yeargin hit a triple for the home team's lone extra-base hit.

For Guilford, Ryan Hill pitched a perfect final 2 1/3 innings in relief.

The two teams conclude their ODAC series on Sunday at 1 p.m. at R-MC.

Quaker Baseball Nipped at #7 Randolph-Macon, 3-2
March 7, 2020 Quaker Baseball Nipped at #7 Randolph-Macon, 3-2
Guilford Baseball Earns 7-1 Win at William Peace
March 4, 2020 Guilford Baseball Earns 7-1 Win at William Peace
Penn State Abington Defeats Guilford Baseball
March 1, 2020 Penn State Abington Defeats Guilford Baseball
Guilford Baseball Rallies to Defeat. Nittany Lions, 8-6
February 29, 2020 Guilford Baseball Rallies to Defeat. Nittany Lions, 8-6
Quaker Baseball Upends Penn State Abington, 10-5
February 28, 2020 Quaker Baseball Upends Penn State Abington, 10-5
Guilford Baseball Falls to Methodist University
February 26, 2020 Guilford Baseball Falls to Methodist University
Quaker Baseball Falls to Greensboro College, 11-7
February 23, 2020 Quaker Baseball Falls to Greensboro College, 11-7
Greensboro Tops Guilford, 4-2
February 22, 2020 Greensboro Tops Guilford, 4-2
Quakers Hold Off Brevard, 4-3, to Clinch Weekend Baseball Series
February 16, 2020 Quakers Hold Off Brevard, 4-3, to Clinch Weekend Baseball Series
Quaker Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Brevard College
February 15, 2020 Quaker Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Brevard College
Guilford Baseball Tops Averett, 7-2, in Season-Opener
February 14, 2020 Guilford Baseball Tops Averett, 7-2, in Season-Opener
Guilford Tabbed 11th in ODAC Preseason Baseball Poll
February 5, 2020 Guilford Tabbed 11th in ODAC Preseason Baseball Poll
236 Students Named to Fall 2019 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 8, 2020 236 Students Named to Fall 2019 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Guilford College Canned Food Drive is Underway
November 6, 2019 Guilford College Canned Food Drive is Underway
Remembering Guilford Legend Tommy Grayson '68
September 2, 2019 Remembering Guilford Legend Tommy Grayson '68