Seventh-Ranked Randolph-Macon Downs Baseball

Isaiah Hairston '23 (Trey Kawugule Photo)
Batting

Guilford
2B: Isaiah Hairston; Austin Bailey
3B: none
HR: none
Randolph-Macon
2B: Mike Nickles; Kevin Mooney 2
3B: Ryan Duphorn
HR: Shawn Nickles
full stats
Mar 08, 2020
ASHLAND, Va. -- Kevin Mooney went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in as Randolph-Macon defeated Guilford College, 10-1, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game on Sunday.

The Yellows Jackets, ranked seventh in the D3baseball.com national poll, won their tenth straight contest and improved to 14-1 and 2-0. The Quakers dropped to 6-7 and 0-2 in the ODAC.

R-MC got its second straight seven-inning pitching gem in two days. Matt Nickles (2-0) struck out 14 Quakers, walked one-hitter and allowed one run in the victory. John Reynolds Jr. pitched a perfect final two frames in the victory.

The Yellow Jackets led 5-0 until Guilford scored its run in the sixth inning. Austin Bailey doubled home freshman Isaiah Hairston for the tally. Hairston, who singled to lead off the inning, went 3-of-3 with a double to lead Quaker batters.

R-MC led in hits, 12-6. Randolph-Macon scored the game's final five runs in the eighth inning. Ryan Duphorn and Mike Nickels each collected two hits in the game. Duphorn hit a triple and Shawn Nickles smacked the game's only home run.

Guilford starter Ty Walser dropped to 0-1 after he suffered the loss on the mound. He gave up four runs (two earned) in four innings. Brody Holloman and Dylan Tuttle both logged two innings of pitching relief for the Quakers.

The Quakers host Piedmont International on Wednesday (3/11). Game time is 3 p.m.
