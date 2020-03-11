Bailey, Hobbs Power Guilford Past PIedmont International, 12-1

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Austin Bailey went 3-for-4 with a career-high four runs batted in in Guilford College's 12-1 baseball victory over visiting Piedmont International University Wednesday at Edgar McBane Field. Bailey, who matched his personal best for hits in a game, was a home run shy of the cycle to pace Guilford's highest-scoring output of the season.

Guilford's Giovanni Garcia also had three hits and starting pitcher Isaiah Hairston added two for the Quakers (7-7).

Guilford took advantage of early wildness from Bruins' starter Bradley Driggers (0-2) and scored twice in the opening inning. A Bailey sacrifice fly in the third inning gave Guilford a 3-0 lead and the margin grew to 5-0 an inning later on sacrifice flies by Dylan Tuttle and Logan King. Bailey's two-run double in the sixth keyed a four-run Quakers' sixth inning that opened an 11-0 lead.

Hairston handed the ball over to senior Tanner Hobbs (1-0) in the third inning and the senior twirled four frames of one-hit ball with four strikeouts. He retired his first 11 batters before Joshua Wright's two-out single in the sixth. Rookie Max Castro threw the final three innings for his first college save.

Drew Martin had two of Piedmont International's six hits, including a double, and scored the Bruins' lone run.

Coach Nick Black's Quakers visit Averett University Thursday (3/12) at 3:00 p.m.