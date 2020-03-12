Averett Blanks Quakers' Baseball Team, 5-0

DANVILLE, Va. - Braxton Eades threw six shutout innings and Tanner Bradshaw delivered a two-run double in Averett University's first baseball win of the season, a 5-0 shutout of visiting Guilford College Thursday.

The win gained a split of the season series after Guilford claimed a 7-2 victory in both teams' season opener February 14.

The Cougars (1-17) struck first in the third inning on Bradshaw's double to left. Averett started the frame with a pair of bunt singles off of Quakers' starter Brody Holloman (0-1) before Brandon Hatcher sacrificed the runners to second and third. Bradshaw later scored on Kyle Wilson's two-out double that opened a 3-0 lead. The Cougars added a pair of unearned runs in the eighth to provide the game's final margin.

Guilford (7-8) had baserunners in every inning save the sixth and had its best scoring chance in the fifth inning. A two-out Logan Shortt single loaded the bases for Zach Dinkins, but Eades coaxed a ground ball to the first baseman to escape the jam.

Bradshaw replaced Eades (1-2) and threw a scoreless seventh inning before Ryan Traylor worked the final two frames for his first save of the season.

Averett's Nate Tuck and Zack DeCarlo both had a game-high three hits. Wilson and Andrew Lancaster added two hits.

Dinkins, Ryan Hill, and Seth Ingle led the Quakers' senior-laden lineup with two hits apiece. Classmate Ty Walser replaced Holloman in the fourth inning and threw five frames without giving up an earned run.

With Guilford's decision to suspend athletics competition from March 14-29 due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), coach Nick Black's '02 club is slated to return to action March 31 versus visiting Pfeiffer University.