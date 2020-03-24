Guilford College Baseball Senior Salute

GREENSBORO, N.C. – As Guilford College's spring athletics seasons have been shortened due to the new coronavirus outbreak, most teams missed the opportunity to formally recognize the accomplishments and contributions of their seniors. In the coming days and weeks, Guilford's sports information office will use the College's athletics website and social media channels to shine some light on the spring-sport seniors.

(Please note, some students listed as seniors on the 2020 team roster intend to use the additional season of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the outbreak and may not be included. Likewise, some students featured may opt to return in 2021 at a future time.)

The light shines on Guilford's baseball team today. Coach Nick Black's '02 roster features 10 seniors who have contributed to 64 victories and a spot in the 2018 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Tournament. The seniors have also made meaningful contributions to campus life and many are exemplary students.

Zach Dinkins started his college career at NCAA Division II-member Lenoir-Rhyne University before joining the Quakers in the fall of 2017. He quickly established himself as the team's top midweek starting pitcher and led the club with a 5-1 record in 2018. Dinkins was the Quakers' top starting pitcher in 2020 and had a 2-2 record with a 3.97 earned run average (ERA) in four appearances with 20 strikeouts and six walks in 22.2 innings. For his Guilford career, Dinkins posted a 9-7 mark with one save and a 5.08 ERA in 118.2 innings over 28 games. The dean's list exercise and sports sciences and health sciences double major is a two-time Academic All-ODAC selection and has been on the Student-Athlete Honor Roll in each of his five Guilford semesters.

Giovanni Garcia was a fixture in the Quakers' infield for each of his final two seasons. While he started most games at second base, Garcia also saw time at third base and shortstop. He ranked fourth on the team with 40 hits as a junior and led Guilford with 10 stolen bases. This spring, Garcia had a career-high .314 batting average through 12 games. He hit safely in eight of those contests, including a three-hit showing in the Quakers' March 11 victory over Piedmont International University that matched his career high. The business administration major and money and finance minor is a two-time member of Guilford's Student-Athlete Honor Roll.

Ryan Hill saw the field at many positions in his four seasons as a Quaker. He played every infield spot, pitched, caught, and also played sparingly in the outfield. A career .271 hitter, Hill started in 85 of his 95 games as a field player and also made 26 pitching appearances with one start. He led the Quakers with a career-high .321 average and two home runs as a junior. Hill also had 13 multi-hit games and a team-high 13-game hitting streak in 2019. On the mound he compiled a 4-1 record with 27 strikeouts in 44.1 innings. The dean's list exercise and sport sciences and health sciences double major regularly appeared on Guilford's Student-Athlete Honor Roll and was a two-time Academic All-ODAC selection. He has been accepted into Methodist University's Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Brody Holloman made more relief-pitching appearances than any other Quaker on this year's roster. The right-hander appeared in 40 of 41 career contests as one of Guilford's top bullpen options. He posted a 2-2 record with a 5.40 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 53.1 innings. Holloman was 2-0 with a 5.50 ERA as a sophomore and held opponents to a .261 batting average. A member of Guilford's Fall 2019 Student-Athlete Honor Roll, he is a business administration major with a minor in sport administration.

Seth Ingle appeared in 11 games over three seasons with three starts. He totaled three hits in 15 at bats with one RBI. A two-time member of Guilford's Student-Athlete Honor Roll, Ingle is a business administration major with a minor in marketing. The Granite Falls, North Carolina, resident participated with the Guilford College Republicans club and is an avid hunter.

Brett Shapcott returned for a second senior season this year after earning a sport management degree last spring. The center-fielder started in each of his 133 games and finished with a .294 career batting average. He hit .300 or better in three of his four years, including 2019 when he shared the team lead with a .321 batting average and topped the club with 22 RBI. Shapcott also reached base successfully in 35 straight games over the past two seasons and started 2020 with a 16-game hitting streak that dated to last year. He stole 42 bases in his career, seventh-best in school history, and finished with 136 hits, 14 doubles, and 70 RBI. Brett's father, Bill, served as Guilford's baseball public address announcer for the past three seasons. Brett will complete requirements for a business minor.

Logan Shortt appeared in 53 games with 34 starts as an outfielder and designated hitter. He hit .325 in 20 games as a sophomore with a homer and 10 RBI. Shortt was a steady fielder who made just one error in 61 chances for a career .984 fielding percentage. He also distinguished himself off the field where he presided over a number of clubs and organizations, including the Guilford Christian Ministry, the Guilford College Republicans, as well as the school's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Shortt worked four years in Guilford's Sports Information Office and completed summer internships for U.S. Congresswoman Virginia Foxx and Center Grove Church in Clemmons, North Carolina. A dean's list political science major, he has made the ODAC's All-Academic Team in each of his three years and has been on Guilford's Student-Athlete Honor Roll every semester. Shortt has been accepted into the Wake Forest School of Business for graduate school.

Caleb Smith competed in 28 career contests with eight starts as a middle infielder. He recorded eight hits in 37 career at-bats with five RBI and two runs scored. Smith saw his most extensive playing time as a junior when he hit .222 in 16 contests, including seven starts. The sport management major completed an internship with the Atlantic League's High Point Rockers, and was active with Guilford Christian Ministry and the school's disc golf club.

Dylan Tuttle has been a regular in the Quakers' lineup for the past two seasons and started at least seven games in each of his four years with the program. The outfielder and pitcher boasted a .303 career batting average in 82 games (76 starts). He hit three home runs, 15 doubles, and knocked in 40 runs. On the mound, Tuttle posted a 1-2 record with a 4.35 ERA in 41.1 innings. He notched his lone save as a junior and struck out 32 batters in his career. A dean's list accounting major, Tuttle twice earned Academic All-ODAC recognition and has made Guilford's Student-Athlete Honor Roll in every semester. He also participated in Guilford Christian Ministry and was president of the school's disc golf club. Tuttle was named to the ODAC's 2017-18 Sportsmanship Team.

Ty Walser was a weekend starter in both of the last two years and pitched in 46 contests over his career with 24 starts. The southpaw compiled a 5-8 record with a 5.76 ERA, 109 strikeouts, and 30 walks in 139 innings. He was 2-2 with a 3.75 ERA in 12 games (7 starts) as a rookie and held opponents to a .257 average that season. In 2019, Walser was named the ODAC's Pitcher of the Week February 25 for a seven-inning, five-hit effort in the Quakers' 8-1 victory over Elmira College. The exercise and sport sciences and health sciences double major also participated in Guilford Christian Ministry.

Guilford is grateful for the dedication, energy, and time put forth by its seniors and their families. We will miss their leadership and wish them all the best for continued success!