Baseball 2020 Season Review

Isaiah Hairston '23 (Jenna Schad)
May 07, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford College baseball team had a 7-8 overall record and 0-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) mark before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak that halted all spring sports.

The Quakers saw wins over Averett University, Brevard College, Penn State Abington, William Peace University, and Piedmont International University.

Offensively, freshman Isaiah Hairston was key for the Quakers with a .459/.551/.865 slash line in 37 at-bats. He added 12 runs, 17 hits, 12 RBI, four doubles, one triple, and a team-high three home runs in 14 games. In the ODAC, his batting average ranked fourth.

Leading the way in both runs (13) and hits (19) for Guilford was senior Dylan Tuttle. In 15 games he batted .302 with two doubles, one triple, one home run, and nine RBI.

Sophomore Logan King amassed a batting average of .410 with 16 hits, 11 runs, a team-high five doubles, and seven RBI.

Other key batters for the Quakers included Brett Shapcott (17 hits), Anthony Cuozzi (15 hits), Ryan Hill (12 hits), Austin Bailey (12 hits), and Giovanni Garcia (11 hits).

On the mound, senior Zach Dinkins was 2-2 in four appearances with 20 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.97 in 22 2/3 innings of work.

Hill also notched two pitching victories in four outings. He struck out eight batters and had a 3.46 ERA in 13 innings.

Joey Hegeman, Drew Sawyer, and Tanner Hobbs each earned one pitching win for the Quakers, while Hobbs and Max Castro were each credited with one save.

Nationally, the team ranked 47th in hits (149) and 61st in doubles (27) in Division III.

Coach Nick Black '02 could return as many as 33 letter winners for the 2021 season.

