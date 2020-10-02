Davis Named Interim Head Football Coach

GREENSBORO, N.C.- Interim Director of Athletics Dr. Sharon Beverly announced the appointment of Brad Davis '08 as Guilford College's interim head football coach.

Davis enters his 17th overall season at Guilford in 2020-21 as he spent four years as a student-athlete and the last 12 as an assistant coach. He began as an assistant coach in the spring of 2008 before being promoted to assistant head football coach in 2019, in addition to his roles as the team's offensive line coach, run-game coordinator, and recruiting coordinator.

During Davis' time as an assistant, Guilford has seen success, most recently in 2015 when the Quakers set a program record for wins with an overall record of 9-1. He has coached several All-ODAC offensive linemen throughout his career.

A 2008 graduate of Guilford, Davis started 33 of 34 career games for Guilford and garnered Second Team All-ODAC honors as a senior. The left tackle also won the Quakers' 2008 Charlie Griffin Award, given for loyalty and dedication to the team. A member of Guilford's Spring 2008 Student-Athlete Honor Roll, Davis earned his degree in criminal justice. The Quakers' offense ranked among the NCAA Division III leaders in Davis' final three seasons and led the country in passing yards in 2006 and 2007.