Defense Shines in Guilford's ODAC Men's Basketball Win Over Randolph

Chandler Tuten '23, Jorden Davis '22 (Andy Gore photos)
Game Leaders

Randolph
Pts: Justin Lowe - 9
Reb: 2 Players (#01, #55) - 5
Ast: Brian Smith - 4
Guilford
Pts: 2 Players (#21, #34) - 13
Reb: Liam Ward - 11
Ast: Jaylen Gore - 7

Team Stats

Randolph
Guilford

Field Goals

(13-60)
(30-66)

Field Goal %

21.7%
45.5%

Rebounds

29
56

Assists

7
17

Turnovers

11
17

Pts off Turnovers

8
9

2nd Chance Pts

6
12

Pts in the Paint

8
40

Fastbreak Pts

0
5

Bench Pts

22
34
full stats
Jan 29, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Freshman Tyler Dearman and Liam Ward scored 13 points apiece in Guilford College's 72-39 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) basketball win over visiting Randolph College Wednesday.

The Quakers (14-5, 6-4 ODAC) yielded a season-low 39 points, the fewest by a Guilford opponent since a 108-32 victory over Roanoke Bible College January 29, 2002. Randolph (7-12, 3-7 ODAC), which fell to 0-9 all-time in Guilford's Ragan-Brown Field House, managed only 21.7 percent (13-of-60) field-goal shooting and missed 25-of-30 three-point attempts. The Quakers also held a commanding 56-29 rebounding edge and outscored the WildCats in the paint, 40-8.

Randolph made three of its first four shots and held a 9-2 lead three minutes into the contest. Guilford missed its first five shots before turning the tables. The Quakers outscored the WildCats, 38-10, over the rest of the half fueled by 11 of Dearman's game-high 13 points. After missing its first five shots, Guilford made 16-of-28 attempts and held a 40-19 halftime advantage.

Guilford held Randolph to six second-half field goals in 33 attempts (18.2%), which hindered any comeback attempt. The Quakers played all 17 students available and gradually built a 41-point lead.

Ward added a game-high 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Dearman added eight boards, including four off the offensive glass. Senior Kyler Gregory tallied nine points and 10 rebounds and teammate Jorden Davis chipped in eight points.

Justin Lowe's nine points off the bench led Randolph. Teammate Justin Dula added eight points.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers visit league-rival Washington and Lee University Saturday (2/1) at 2:00 p.m.

