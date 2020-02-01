Hot-Shooting Generals Stop Visiting Quakers in ODAC Men's Hoops Saturday

LEXINGTON, Va. – William Bruggeman scored a game-high 26 points and Kevin Dennin added 19 in Washington and Lee University's 90-61 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) basketball victory over visiting Guilford College Saturday.

Bruggeman (5-for-10) and Dennin (5-for-8) combined for 10 of the Generals' 19 three-pointers in the game. The hot-shooting hosts connected on 19-of-33 (57.6%) trifectas and shot 53.4 percent from the floor overall.

The Generals (16-4, 8-3 ODAC) made their first seven shots, including three three-pointers by Bruggeman and two by Dennin. Guilford kept pace early by making seven of its first nine shots. Kyler Gregory's layup tied the score at 19 for Guilford 14:40 before halftime, but Washington and Lee reeled off the next 11 points. Bruggeman had 16 points at the break, which saw the hosts hold a 48-33 advantage.

After Guilford's Liam Ward opened the second-half scoring, Washington and Lee rattled off 10 straight points capped by a Bruggeman triple to take a 58-35 advantage with 15:35 left to play. The Generals shot 9-for-15 (60%) from beyond the arc in the second half, compared to Guilford's 3-for-13 (23.1%) three-point shooting.

Bruggeman and Dennin were Washington and Lee's lone double-figure scorers. Teammate Curtis Mitchell collected nine points, four assists, eight rebounds, and three blocks. Mark Lamendola tallied eight points and eight boards for the Generals, who owned a 42-34 edge in rebounds.

Guilford's Jorden Davis made 4-of-7 trifectas and finished with a team-best 16 points, 14 in the first half. Rookie Tyler Dearman had three triples and netted 13 points off the bench. Gregory added 10 points and seven rebounds. Ward had four points and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers host league-rival Ferrum College Wednesday (2/5) at 7:00 p.m.