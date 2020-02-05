Visiting Ferrum Shuts Down Guilford for ODAC Men's Hoops Win

Julius Burch '23 (l), Liam Ward '22 (Andy Gore photos)
Julius Burch '23 (l), Liam Ward '22 (Andy Gore photos)

Game Leaders

Ferrum
Pts: Rashad Reed - 19
Reb: 2 Players (#01, #12) - 9
Ast: Carrington Young - 3
Guilford
Pts: Kyler Gregory - 13
Reb: Kyler Gregory - 11
Ast: 2 Players (#12, #34) - 3

Team Stats

Ferrum
Guilford

Field Goals

(21-54)
(20-59)

Field Goal %

38.9%
33.9%

Rebounds

38
47

Assists

8
12

Turnovers

9
13

Pts off Turnovers

9
7

2nd Chance Pts

12
10

Pts in the Paint

24
24

Fastbreak Pts

4
6

Bench Pts

13
11
full stats
Feb 05, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Rashad Reed scored a game-high 19 points in Ferrum College's 60-53 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) basketball win at Guilford College Wednesday night.

The victory gave Ferrum a sweep of the season series with Guilford and marked the first head-coaching win for Panthers' mentor Tyler Sanborn '10 in his alma mater's gymnasium. Now in his third year at Ferrum, Sanborn starred for the Quakers from 2006-10 and was the NCAA Division III Player of the Year as a senior.

The Panthers (10-10, 5-6 ODAC) held Guilford (14-7, 6-6 ODAC) to 33.9 percent shooting from the floor, including 7-for-25 (25.9%) in the second half. The Quakers made just 3-of-12 field goals and 3-of-7 free throws after opening a four-point lead with 10:56 to play.

Two Jorden Davis free throws gave the Quakers a 42-38 edge, but Ferrum scored the next seven points as part of a 12-3 run. Reed's layup with 7:07 left capped the spurt and opened a 50-45 Ferrum advantage. As Guilford struggled to find the basket, the visitors built a 10-point lead with 55 seconds left in regulation.

Carrington Young and Kajuan Madden-McAfee both totaled 13 points and nine boards for Ferrum, which committed only nine turnovers. Young also added three assists and three steals. James Smith, Jr. contributed 10 points off the bench.

Guilford's Kyler Gregory notched his team-leading seventh double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, both club highs. Liam Ward finished with 12 points and Davis finished with nine.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers host Eastern Mennonite University Saturday (2/8) at 2:00 p.m.

