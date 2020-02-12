Davis, Ward Spark Guilford to Clutch ODAC Win at Lynchburg

Joah Logan '21 (Andy Gore photo)
Joah Logan '21 (Andy Gore photo)

Game Leaders

Guilford
Pts: Jorden Davis - 29
Reb: Liam Ward - 11
Ast: Jaylen Gore - 4
Lynchburg
Pts: 2 Players (#14, #33) - 12
Reb: 2 Players (#24, #33) - 6
Ast: 3 Players (#02, #05, #25) - 3

Team Stats

Guilford
Lynchburg

Field Goals

(25-60)
(22-60)

Field Goal %

41.7%
36.7%

Rebounds

43
36

Assists

8
13

Turnovers

12
15

Pts off Turnovers

14
7

2nd Chance Pts

7
14

Pts in the Paint

28
26

Fastbreak Pts

6
8

Bench Pts

9
22
full stats
Feb 12, 2020

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Redshirt-sophomore Jorden Davis scored a game- and career-high 29 points to lift visiting Guilford College past the University of Lynchburg in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)-basketball action Wednesday night.

With leading scorer and rebounder Kyler Gregory sidelined by illness, the Quakers (16-7, 8-6 ODAC) rolled out a guard-heavy rotation, which Davis found very much to his liking. The two-way guard shot eight-of-14 from the floor and got to the free-throw line 10 times where he made all 10 tries to match the school's single-game free-throw percentage record.

Guilford sophomore forward Liam Ward matched his career scoring high with 19 points and also grabbed a game-best 11 rebounds. He drained a personal-best four three-pointers (in 7 shots) for the second straight contest.

With Davis and Ward pacing the offense, the Quakers delivered one of their better defensive games of the season. The Hornets (13-10, 8-6 ODAC) entered the contest ranked second among ODAC scoring leaders (78.6 ppg.), but the Quakers limited their hosts to 22-for-60 shooting (36.7%) from the floor, including 7-for-26 (27%) from three-point range. Lynchburg missed 10-of-12 second-half three-point shots.

Guilford limited Lynchburg to three points over the game's first seven minutes and opened a 12-3 edge. A Reggie Davis (12 points) layup got the Hornets to within 19-13 nine minutes before the half, but Guilford reeled off the game's next nine points, six by Jorden Davis, and held a 37-28 halftime lead. Davis (14) and Ward (9) accounted for 23 of the Quakers' points and combined to make 9-of-13 shots from the floor.

A Tharon Suggs three-pointer brought Lynchburg to within 39-34 a minute into the second half, but the Hornets drew no closer. Guilford locked down on defense and ripped off a 31-12 run that opened a 24-point margin with eight minutes left in regulation. Davis had 11 during the outburst, including nine straight. Ward drained three three-pointers in that time.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers host league-foe Hampden-Sydney College under the direction of former Guilford standout Caleb Kimbrough '08 Saturday (2/15) at 3:00 p.m.

