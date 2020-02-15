Quakers Race Past Hampden-Sydney, 93-68, In ODAC Action

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Redshirt-sophomore Jorden Davis' game-high 24 points led Guilford College to a decisive 93-68 victory over Hampden-Sydney College Saturday afternoon in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) action.

The opening minutes of the contest saw two lead changes and a tie before the Quakers took the advantage at the 16:05 mark and never looked back. Guilford (17-7, 9-6 ODAC) found itself up, 46-35 at the half due in large part to freshman Tyler Dearman's 21 first-half points, 18 of which came from 6-for-8 shooting beyond the arch.

Hampden-Sydney (13-10, 8-6 ODAC) continued to battle in the second, cutting the deficit to eight points three separate times but a 16-2 Guilford run (10:23-6:55) quickly put the contest out of reach for the Tigers.

Offensively, Dearman finished the game with 23 points, four steals, and three assists. Joining Davis and Dearman in double-digit scoring were Liam Ward and Chandler Tuten with 15 and 12 points, respectively. Julius Burch paced the Quakers with nine rebounds while Davis contributed seven.

For the Tigers, Ryan Clements had a team-high 17 points and Jack Wyatt was close behind with 13. Clements, Wyatt, and Kevin Quinn each pulled down four rebounds. Chase Turner notched a game-high five assists.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers conclude the regular season against third-nationally ranked Randolph-Macon College on Saturday (Feb. 22) at 2 p.m.