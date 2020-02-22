Guilford Upsets Second-Ranked Randolph-Macon On Men's Basketball Senior Day

Guilford upsets #2 Randolph-Macon (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)
Guilford upsets #2 Randolph-Macon (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)

Game Leaders

Randolph-Macon
Pts: Corey Bays - 14
Reb: 2 Players (#31, #TM) - 5
Ast: Buzz Anthony - 6
Guilford
Pts: Jorden Davis - 22
Reb: Kyler Gregory - 9
Ast: Jaylen Gore - 6

Team Stats

Randolph-Macon
Guilford

Field Goals

(21-58)
(18-48)

Field Goal %

36.2%
37.5%

Rebounds

26
44

Assists

14
10

Turnovers

9
13

Pts off Turnovers

8
5

2nd Chance Pts

7
11

Pts in the Paint

18
14

Fastbreak Pts

8
0

Bench Pts

15
14
full stats
Feb 22, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Jorden Davis scored a game-high 22 points in Guilford College's 63-54 men's basketball upset of second-ranked Randolph-Macon College Saturday.

The Quakers (18-7, 10-6 ODAC) held the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)-leading Yellow Jackets (23-2, 15-1 ODAC) to 36 percent field-goal goal shooting to snap their 11-game winning streak. Randolph-Macon entered the game ranked second in this week's D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll, first in the NCAA Division III South Region Rankings, and owner of the top seed in next week's ODAC Tournament.

"I can't say enough about these guys," Quakers' coach Tom Palombo said. "Things weren't looking good after we lost to Ferrum (on February 5) and these guys have really turned it around."

Guilford's fourth straight win gained a split of the season series with Randolph-Macon and secured the fourth seed for next week's ODAC Tournament. The Quakers will play fifth-seeded Roanoke College in a quarterfinal contest Friday, February 28 at 3:00 p.m. in the Salem (Virginia) Civic Center.

Randolph-Macon entered Saturday's game with a 20.2 points per game scoring margin and dealt the Quakers a 64-39 setback January 19 in Ashland, Virginia. However, Guilford did have some history on its side. The Quakers had won five of the previous seven meetings between the two schools, including a win over the fifth-ranked Yellow Jackets in the 2019 ODAC Tournament final. Guilford also had a previous upset of the nation's number-two team this season. The Quakers downed Emory University on a buzzer-beating three-pointer December 30 in Atlanta.

Davis scored 10 first-half points and helped the Quakers open a 30-24 halftime advantage. Randolph-Macon had a 15-9 lead seven-and-a-half minutes into the game, but the Quakers rallied and tied the game at 17-17 on a Davis three-pointer. Tyler Dearman's triple 68 seconds before halftime opened a 30-22 margin and capped a 16-5 Guilford run. The Yellow Jackets made just one-of-seven shots from the floor in that decisive seven-minute stretch.

A Davis free throw with 6:57 left in regulation established a 53-38 Quakers' lead as Randolph-Macon struggled to score. The Yellow Jackets battled back behind three straight Corey Bays' three-pointers, which got the visitors to within 55-49 with 3:14 left. The rally stalled, however, as Guilford yielded only one field goal the rest of the way, a Korey Turner three-pointer with 46 seconds left. The Quakers stifled reigning ODAC Player of the Year Buzz Anthony, who scored a season-low four points on 1-of-8 shooting from the floor before fouling out with a minute left.

"Buzz is an unbelievable player," Palombo said. "We were trying to make it tough on him, make him uncomfortable, and not let him do what he wants to do. It's really tough to do that, but I thought our guys did."

Davis made just 4-of-13 shots for Guilford but was 11-of-12 from the free-throw line. He drew eight fouls and recorded a team-high three steals. Teammate Liam Ward added 10 points. Senior Kyler Gregory finished with seven points and a game-best nine rebounds in his final regular-season home game. Gore added six points, a game-high six assists, no turnovers, and spent a good part of the game defending Anthony. Dearman tallied six points and eight boards, which helped the Quakers to a 44-26 rebounding edge.

Bays paced Randolph-Macon with 14 points thanks to a game-high four three-pointers. Freshman teammate Miles Mallory added 10 points and three rebounds. While Anthony was not a scoring threat, he did contribute three rebounds, six assists, and a game-high five steals.

"They're a very good defensive team," Palombo said. "They make things difficult. It's tough to get clean looks against them. We were just trying to do it right back to them and fortunately we were able to do that."

Guilford Upsets Second-Ranked Randolph-Macon On Men's Basketball Senior Day
February 22, 2020 Guilford Upsets Second-Ranked Randolph-Macon On Men's Basketball Senior Day
Davis Named ODAC Player of the Week
February 17, 2020 Davis Named ODAC Player of the Week
Quakers Race Past Hampden-Sydney, 93-68, In ODAC Action
February 15, 2020 Quakers Race Past Hampden-Sydney, 93-68, In ODAC Action
Davis, Ward Spark Guilford to Clutch ODAC Win at Lynchburg
February 12, 2020 Davis, Ward Spark Guilford to Clutch ODAC Win at Lynchburg
Gregory, Dearman Lift Guilford Men Past Eastern Mennonite, 95-50
February 8, 2020 Gregory, Dearman Lift Guilford Men Past Eastern Mennonite, 95-50
Visiting Ferrum Shuts Down Guilford for ODAC Men's Hoops Win
February 5, 2020 Visiting Ferrum Shuts Down Guilford for ODAC Men's Hoops Win
Hot-Shooting Generals Stop Visiting Quakers in ODAC Men's Hoops Saturday
February 1, 2020 Hot-Shooting Generals Stop Visiting Quakers in ODAC Men's Hoops Saturday
Defense Shines in Guilford's ODAC Men's Basketball Win Over Randolph
January 29, 2020 Defense Shines in Guilford's ODAC Men's Basketball Win Over Randolph
Guilford Men Roll Past Shenandoah, 85=52
January 25, 2020 Guilford Men Roll Past Shenandoah, 85=52
Men's Basketball Upended at Randolph-Macon, 64-39
January 18, 2020 Men's Basketball Upended at Randolph-Macon, 64-39
Men's Basketball Wins Big at Emory & Henry, 99-87
January 15, 2020 Men's Basketball Wins Big at Emory & Henry, 99-87
Men's Basketball Team Stops Bridgewater, 80-58
January 11, 2020 Men's Basketball Team Stops Bridgewater, 80-58
236 Students Named to Fall 2019 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 8, 2020 236 Students Named to Fall 2019 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Ferrum College Upsets #19 Men's Basketball, 68-65
January 7, 2020 Ferrum College Upsets #19 Men's Basketball, 68-65
Hampden-Sydney Turns Back Guilford Men, 54-52
January 4, 2020 Hampden-Sydney Turns Back Guilford Men, 54-52
Gore's Buzzer Beater Gives Guilford 70-69 Upset at Second-Ranked Emory
December 30, 2019 Gore's Buzzer Beater Gives Guilford 70-69 Upset at Second-Ranked Emory
Quakers' Men's Basketball Team Defeats LaGrange, 84-67
December 29, 2019 Quakers' Men's Basketball Team Defeats LaGrange, 84-67
Quaker Men's Basketball Falls to Virginia Wesleyan, 64-57, in ODAC Action
December 7, 2019 Quaker Men's Basketball Falls to Virginia Wesleyan, 64-57, in ODAC Action
Gregory Powers 16th-Ranked Guilford to 74-58 ODAC Men's Hoops Win at Roanoke
December 4, 2019 Gregory Powers 16th-Ranked Guilford to 74-58 ODAC Men's Hoops Win at Roanoke
19th-Ranked Men's Basketball Team Rolls in ODAC Opener
November 30, 2019 19th-Ranked Men's Basketball Team Rolls in ODAC Opener
Guilford Men's Basketball Holds Off Methodist, 62-60
November 26, 2019 Guilford Men's Basketball Holds Off Methodist, 62-60
Quakers Stifle Berry for Fifth-Straight Men's Basketball Win
November 23, 2019 Quakers Stifle Berry for Fifth-Straight Men's Basketball Win
Davis Leads #19 Guilford Past Averett, 76-61
November 20, 2019 Davis Leads #19 Guilford Past Averett, 76-61
Quakers Capture Guilford College Classic Title With Win Over N.C. Wesleyan
November 17, 2019 Quakers Capture Guilford College Classic Title With Win Over N.C. Wesleyan
Guilford Men's Basketball Upends UMHB, 60-52
November 15, 2019 Guilford Men's Basketball Upends UMHB, 60-52
Dearman Powers Guilford Men Past Greensboro, 87-75
November 13, 2019 Dearman Powers Guilford Men Past Greensboro, 87-75
Emory Tops Guilford in Battle of Top-20 Men's Basketball Teams
November 9, 2019 Emory Tops Guilford in Battle of Top-20 Men's Basketball Teams
Guilford College Canned Food Drive is Underway
November 6, 2019 Guilford College Canned Food Drive is Underway
Guilford Men's Basketball Ranked 19th in D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25
October 30, 2019 Guilford Men's Basketball Ranked 19th in D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25
Guilford Picked First in Preseason ODAC Men's Basketball Poll
October 24, 2019 Guilford Picked First in Preseason ODAC Men's Basketball Poll
Remembering Guilford Legend Tommy Grayson '68
September 2, 2019 Remembering Guilford Legend Tommy Grayson '68