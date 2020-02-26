Guilford Pair Named To All-ODAC Men's Basketball Teams

Kyler Gregory '20 (Hailey Williams '23)
Feb 26, 2020

FOREST, Va.-Guilford College's Kyler Gregory and Jorden Davis received All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's basketball recognition on Tuesday. Gregory earned first-team honors while Davis was named to the third team. Nominations and selections were made by the league's 13 head men's basketball coaches.

Gregory, a 6-6, 255-pound senior forward, was named an All-ODAC selection for the second consecutive year. He led the Quakers' offense and ranks 13th in the league with 14.3 points per game. The team captain led the Quakers on the boards (8.5 rpg.), good for sixth in the ODAC. His 3.2 offensive boards per game rank third in the league. He is second on the team in minutes played (28.9) and third in free-throw percentage (72.3%). Gregory's best performance this year came against Roanoke College where he recorded a season-high 28 points and 12 rebounds in the Quakers' decisive 74-58 victory. The contest marked one of Gregory's team-leading eight double-doubles.

Davis, a 6-0, 170-pound redshirt sophomore, ranks second on the team with 12.3 points per game. He leads the Quakers from the free-throw line with a 78.6 percentage, good for ninth in the league. Davis' 27.9 minutes per game are good for third on the team, and he sits second in assists per game as well (1.7). He is tied at sixth with 3.2 boards per game. Davis' best performance this season came against the University of Lynchburg where he boasted a career-high 29 points, pushing his team to a 75-60 win over their league-rival. He earned the ODAC's Player of the Week Award February 17 after leading the Quakers to league-wins over Lynchburg and Hampden-Sydney College.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers finished the regular season at 18-7 and are ranked seventh in this week's NCAA Division III South Region Rankings. Guilford earned a berth in the ODAC Tournament quarterfinals as the number-four seed and faces fifth-seeded Roanoke College Friday, February 28, at 3:00 pm at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Virginia.

