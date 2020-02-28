Roanoke Outlasts Guilford, 73-66, In ODAC Tournament Quarterfinal Play

SALEM, Va. – Tripp Greene's team-high 18 points helped fifth-seeded Roanoke College to a 73-66 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Tournament quarterfinal win over fourth-seeded Guilford Friday afternoon.

The Maroons (17-9) avenged a regular-season loss to the Quakers (18-8) and advance to Saturday's semifinal round to face top-seeded Randolph-Macon College, an 80-61 victor over eighth-seeded Hampden-Sydney College earlier Friday.

The first few minutes were back and forth before the Maroons hit five three-pointers during a 15-0 run that opened a 19-7 lead.

Guilford (18-8) battled back with a nine-point run of its own to cut the deficit to two with just over two minutes remaining in the half.

Roanoke's (17-9) Kasey Draper finished the frame with a layup and free throw to keep his team up, 29-24, at halftime.

The Quakers trailed by 15 points with just under 10 minutes remaining in the second half, but the Quakers rallied again. Three-pointers by Tyler Dearman and Jorden Davis sparked a 9-0 Quakers' run that tied the score at 64-64 with just under two minutes remaining.

After Davis made one of two free throws to equal the score, the Maroons answered at the other end on three Greene free throws. It was a three-point game with 25 seconds remaining, but the Quakers' missed two free throws and could not get another basket to fall. Roanoke's Nick Price scored at the buzzer to provide the final margin.

Efosa Edosomwan joined Greene in double-figure scoring with 14 points. Ethan Rohan paced Roanoke in both rebounds (12) and blocks (4). The Maroons finished the game shooting 50 percent from the field and held the Quakers to 31.4 percent.

For Guilford, Davis led all scorers with 21 points. Jaylen Gore finished with 13 points and Liam Ward picked up his sixth double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds. First Team All-ODAC selection Kyler Gregory was sidelined with an injury just over six minutes into the contest and did not score in his final collegiate contest.