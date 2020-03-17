Guilford's Kyler Gregory Named to All-South Basketball Teams

Kyler Gregory '20 (Sideline Media Productions)
Mar 17, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College senior Kyler Gregory earned all-South basketball recognition from two organizations Tuesday. He was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches' Division III All-District Second Team and to the D3hoops.com All-South Region Third Team.

Gregory, a 6-6, 255-pound forward, was named an All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) selection last month for the second consecutive year. The first-team honoree led the Quakers' offense with 13.8 points per game, which ranked 14th in the ODAC. The team captain also led Guilford and stood sixth in the league with 8.2 rebounds per game. He shot 48.7 percent from the floor, second-best on the team, and 12th in the conference. Gregory finished third on the team in steals (1.1) and blocks (0.3) per game.

Gregory compiled a team-high eight double-doubles and led Guilford in scoring 11 times. One of his best performances came against Roanoke College December 4 when he recorded a season-high 28 points and 12 rebounds in the Quakers' 74-58 victory. He hit for 25 points and added 10 boards in a January 15 road win over league-rival Emory & Henry College.

Gregory appeared in 111 career games with 56 starts and leaves ranked 28th on Guilford's all-time scoring list with 1,136 points. He stands 18th in career free throws made (266) and 24th among the Quakers' career free-throw percentage leaders (.731). Gregory is 16th in career rebounds (666) and 14th with 44 career blocked shots. In 2019, he was named a Second Team All-ODAC honoree and received the ODAC Tournament's Most Outstanding Player Award. Gregory will graduate with a degree in business.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers advanced to the quarterfinals of the ODAC Tournament before falling to Roanoke, 73-66. Guilford enjoyed wins over second-ranked Emory University and number-two Randolph-Macon College and finished with an 18-8 record (10-6 ODAC). Palombo could return as many as 15 letter winners from this year's team.

