Season Review: 2019-20 Quaker Men's Basketball

Kyler Gregory '20 (John Bell, Touch A Life Photography)
Kyler Gregory '20 (John Bell, Touch A Life Photography)
Mar 23, 2020

The 2019-20 Guilford College men's basketball team posted an 18-8 record. In Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) contest, the Quakers recorded a 10-6 mark.

The team entered the season with high expectations. Guilford was picked to win the ODAC by the league's coaches. The Quakers earned national ranking by D3hoops.com early in the year.

After dropping its initial contest to national power Emory, the Quakers rebounded and won its next eight decisions. With an 8-1 record--and after a 74-58 win over ODAC rival Roanoke--the Quakers were ranked 16th nationally.

Guilford dropped a game vs. Virginia Wesleyan and then won two straight contests, including a 70-69 upset win at #2 Emory. Jaylen Gore's running three-pointer at the buzzer lifted visiting Guilford to the win over the previously unbeaten Eagles. 

The Quakers finished a grueling ODAC regular-season slate with four straight victories. Fourth-seeded Roanoke, however, avenged an earlier defeat to outs the fifth-seeded Quakers, 73-66, in an ODAC quarterfinal match. 

The season had many noteworthy individual accomplishments. Leading the way was the impressive final year from senior Kyler Gregory. He earned all-South basketball recognition from both the National Association of Basketball Coaches' (Division III All-District Second Team) and to the D3hoops.com (All-South Region Third Team). The 6-6, 255-pound post player was an All-ODAC first-team selection. Gregory led the Quakers' offense with 13.8 points per game, which ranked 14th in the ODAC. The team captain also led Guilford and stood sixth in the league with 8.2 rebounds per game. He shot 48.7 percent from the floor, second-best on the team, and 12th in the conference. Gregory finished third on the team in steals (1.1) and blocks (0.3) per game.

For his career, Gregory appeared in 111 games with 56 starts and leaves ranked 28th on Guilford's all-time scoring list with 1,136 points. He stands 18th in career free throws made (266) and 24th among the Quakers' career free-throw percentage leaders (.731). Gregory is 16th in career rebounds (666) and 14th with 44 career blocked shots.

Jorden Davis, a 6-0, 170-pound redshirt sophomore, was tabbed to the All-ODAC third team. He ranked second on the team with 12.7 points per game. He topped the Quakers from the free-throw line with a 78.6 percentage, good for ninth in the league. Davis' best performance this season came against the University of Lynchburg where he boasted a career-high 29 points, pushing his team to a 75-60 win over their league-rival. He earned the ODAC's Player of the Week Award February 17 after leading the Quakers to league-wins over Lynchburg and Hampden-Sydney College.

Sophomore Liam Ward was third on the club with an 11.6 points-per-game average. He also averaged 6.8 rebounds and led the Quakers with 10 blocked shots. Freshman Tyler Dearman was the fourth player to average double-digits for the Quakers. He tallied 10.5 ppg and led Guilford with 49 three-point baskets.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers will return as many as 22 student-athletes for the 2020-21 campaign.

Season Review: 2019-20 Quaker Men's Basketball
March 23, 2020 Season Review: 2019-20 Quaker Men's Basketball
Throwback Thursday - Guilford Wins 1973 NAIA National Men's Basketball Tournament
March 19, 2020 Throwback Thursday - Guilford Wins 1973 NAIA National Men's Basketball Tournament
Guilford's Kyler Gregory Named to All-South Basketball Teams
March 17, 2020 Guilford's Kyler Gregory Named to All-South Basketball Teams
Roanoke Outlasts Guilford, 73-66, In ODAC Tournament Quarterfinal Play
February 28, 2020 Roanoke Outlasts Guilford, 73-66, In ODAC Tournament Quarterfinal Play
Guilford Pair Named To All-ODAC Men's Basketball Teams
February 26, 2020 Guilford Pair Named To All-ODAC Men's Basketball Teams
Guilford Upsets Second-Ranked Randolph-Macon On Men's Basketball Senior Day
February 22, 2020 Guilford Upsets Second-Ranked Randolph-Macon On Men's Basketball Senior Day
Davis Named ODAC Player of the Week
February 17, 2020 Davis Named ODAC Player of the Week
Quakers Race Past Hampden-Sydney, 93-68, In ODAC Action
February 15, 2020 Quakers Race Past Hampden-Sydney, 93-68, In ODAC Action
Davis, Ward Spark Guilford to Clutch ODAC Win at Lynchburg
February 12, 2020 Davis, Ward Spark Guilford to Clutch ODAC Win at Lynchburg
Gregory, Dearman Lift Guilford Men Past Eastern Mennonite, 95-50
February 8, 2020 Gregory, Dearman Lift Guilford Men Past Eastern Mennonite, 95-50
Visiting Ferrum Shuts Down Guilford for ODAC Men's Hoops Win
February 5, 2020 Visiting Ferrum Shuts Down Guilford for ODAC Men's Hoops Win
Hot-Shooting Generals Stop Visiting Quakers in ODAC Men's Hoops Saturday
February 1, 2020 Hot-Shooting Generals Stop Visiting Quakers in ODAC Men's Hoops Saturday
Defense Shines in Guilford's ODAC Men's Basketball Win Over Randolph
January 29, 2020 Defense Shines in Guilford's ODAC Men's Basketball Win Over Randolph
Guilford Men Roll Past Shenandoah, 85=52
January 25, 2020 Guilford Men Roll Past Shenandoah, 85=52
Men's Basketball Upended at Randolph-Macon, 64-39
January 18, 2020 Men's Basketball Upended at Randolph-Macon, 64-39
Men's Basketball Wins Big at Emory & Henry, 99-87
January 15, 2020 Men's Basketball Wins Big at Emory & Henry, 99-87
Men's Basketball Team Stops Bridgewater, 80-58
January 11, 2020 Men's Basketball Team Stops Bridgewater, 80-58
236 Students Named to Fall 2019 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 8, 2020 236 Students Named to Fall 2019 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Ferrum College Upsets #19 Men's Basketball, 68-65
January 7, 2020 Ferrum College Upsets #19 Men's Basketball, 68-65
Hampden-Sydney Turns Back Guilford Men, 54-52
January 4, 2020 Hampden-Sydney Turns Back Guilford Men, 54-52
Gore's Buzzer Beater Gives Guilford 70-69 Upset at Second-Ranked Emory
December 30, 2019 Gore's Buzzer Beater Gives Guilford 70-69 Upset at Second-Ranked Emory
Quakers' Men's Basketball Team Defeats LaGrange, 84-67
December 29, 2019 Quakers' Men's Basketball Team Defeats LaGrange, 84-67
Quaker Men's Basketball Falls to Virginia Wesleyan, 64-57, in ODAC Action
December 7, 2019 Quaker Men's Basketball Falls to Virginia Wesleyan, 64-57, in ODAC Action
Gregory Powers 16th-Ranked Guilford to 74-58 ODAC Men's Hoops Win at Roanoke
December 4, 2019 Gregory Powers 16th-Ranked Guilford to 74-58 ODAC Men's Hoops Win at Roanoke
19th-Ranked Men's Basketball Team Rolls in ODAC Opener
November 30, 2019 19th-Ranked Men's Basketball Team Rolls in ODAC Opener
Guilford Men's Basketball Holds Off Methodist, 62-60
November 26, 2019 Guilford Men's Basketball Holds Off Methodist, 62-60
Quakers Stifle Berry for Fifth-Straight Men's Basketball Win
November 23, 2019 Quakers Stifle Berry for Fifth-Straight Men's Basketball Win
Davis Leads #19 Guilford Past Averett, 76-61
November 20, 2019 Davis Leads #19 Guilford Past Averett, 76-61
Quakers Capture Guilford College Classic Title With Win Over N.C. Wesleyan
November 17, 2019 Quakers Capture Guilford College Classic Title With Win Over N.C. Wesleyan
Guilford Men's Basketball Upends UMHB, 60-52
November 15, 2019 Guilford Men's Basketball Upends UMHB, 60-52
Dearman Powers Guilford Men Past Greensboro, 87-75
November 13, 2019 Dearman Powers Guilford Men Past Greensboro, 87-75
Emory Tops Guilford in Battle of Top-20 Men's Basketball Teams
November 9, 2019 Emory Tops Guilford in Battle of Top-20 Men's Basketball Teams
Guilford College Canned Food Drive is Underway
November 6, 2019 Guilford College Canned Food Drive is Underway
Guilford Men's Basketball Ranked 19th in D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25
October 30, 2019 Guilford Men's Basketball Ranked 19th in D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25
Guilford Picked First in Preseason ODAC Men's Basketball Poll
October 24, 2019 Guilford Picked First in Preseason ODAC Men's Basketball Poll
Remembering Guilford Legend Tommy Grayson '68
September 2, 2019 Remembering Guilford Legend Tommy Grayson '68