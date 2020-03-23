Season Review: 2019-20 Quaker Men's Basketball

The 2019-20 Guilford College men's basketball team posted an 18-8 record. In Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) contest, the Quakers recorded a 10-6 mark.

The team entered the season with high expectations. Guilford was picked to win the ODAC by the league's coaches. The Quakers earned national ranking by D3hoops.com early in the year.

After dropping its initial contest to national power Emory, the Quakers rebounded and won its next eight decisions. With an 8-1 record--and after a 74-58 win over ODAC rival Roanoke--the Quakers were ranked 16th nationally.

Guilford dropped a game vs. Virginia Wesleyan and then won two straight contests, including a 70-69 upset win at #2 Emory. Jaylen Gore's running three-pointer at the buzzer lifted visiting Guilford to the win over the previously unbeaten Eagles.

The Quakers finished a grueling ODAC regular-season slate with four straight victories. Fourth-seeded Roanoke, however, avenged an earlier defeat to outs the fifth-seeded Quakers, 73-66, in an ODAC quarterfinal match.

The season had many noteworthy individual accomplishments. Leading the way was the impressive final year from senior Kyler Gregory. He earned all-South basketball recognition from both the National Association of Basketball Coaches' (Division III All-District Second Team) and to the D3hoops.com (All-South Region Third Team). The 6-6, 255-pound post player was an All-ODAC first-team selection. Gregory led the Quakers' offense with 13.8 points per game, which ranked 14th in the ODAC. The team captain also led Guilford and stood sixth in the league with 8.2 rebounds per game. He shot 48.7 percent from the floor, second-best on the team, and 12th in the conference. Gregory finished third on the team in steals (1.1) and blocks (0.3) per game.

For his career, Gregory appeared in 111 games with 56 starts and leaves ranked 28th on Guilford's all-time scoring list with 1,136 points. He stands 18th in career free throws made (266) and 24th among the Quakers' career free-throw percentage leaders (.731). Gregory is 16th in career rebounds (666) and 14th with 44 career blocked shots.

Jorden Davis, a 6-0, 170-pound redshirt sophomore, was tabbed to the All-ODAC third team. He ranked second on the team with 12.7 points per game. He topped the Quakers from the free-throw line with a 78.6 percentage, good for ninth in the league. Davis' best performance this season came against the University of Lynchburg where he boasted a career-high 29 points, pushing his team to a 75-60 win over their league-rival. He earned the ODAC's Player of the Week Award February 17 after leading the Quakers to league-wins over Lynchburg and Hampden-Sydney College.

Sophomore Liam Ward was third on the club with an 11.6 points-per-game average. He also averaged 6.8 rebounds and led the Quakers with 10 blocked shots. Freshman Tyler Dearman was the fourth player to average double-digits for the Quakers. He tallied 10.5 ppg and led Guilford with 49 three-point baskets.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers will return as many as 22 student-athletes for the 2020-21 campaign.