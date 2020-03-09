Mishoe First, Quakers Fourth After 36 Holes of Savannah Invitational

James Mishoe '20 (Photo by Jenna Schad)
Mar 09, 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Guilford College's James Mishoe claimed a four-stroke lead after 36 holes Monday at the Savannah Invitational. The Quakers' senior shot an 11-under-par 133 in the opening two rounds and helped his team to a share of fourth place in the 18-team field.

Methodist University shot 12-under-par 276 in Monday's second of two rounds, which gave the Monarchs a six-stroke edge over second-ranked Emory University and Carnegie-Mellon University. Methodist shot a six-under 282 in Monday's first round on the par-72, 6,845-yard Club at Savannah Harbor course. The Monarchs 36-hole total of 558 is six better than Emory (287-277-564) and Carnegie-Mellon (284-280-564). Guilford (279-286-565) shares fourth place with third-ranked Huntingdon College (282-282-565).

Mishoe fired a bogey-free career-low 66 in Monday's opening round, the fifth-lowest single-round scored in Guilford history. He started the round on the seventh hole and was two-under through 12 holes before catching fire with birdies on four of his final six holes. Mishoe shot 67 in the second round, which featured an eagle on the par-three, 530-yard 11th hole, four more birdies, and his lone bogey of the day, which came on the par-four 12th hole. His 133 is the second-lowest 36-hole score in Guilford history, one shy of the school standard set by Ty Palmer '17 in 2014. Mishoe is ranked 11th in this week's Golfstat.com Division III Head-to-Head Rankings.

Carnegie Mellon's Jason Folker (70-67), Methodist's Zane Brownrigg (69-68), and Methodist's Dan Shepherd (69-68) share second place in the 90-man field at 137.

Four of Guilford's five golfers carded sub-par scores in Monday's first 18-holes, which helped the Quakers shoot a round-best 279, the program's ninth-best 18-hole total and lowest round since September 2018. Guilford had a three-stroke lead after the first round, but slipped back a few spots with a two-under 286 in the second round. Addison Manring and Jack Lee share 33rd place among individuals with even-par scores of 144 after 36 holes. Senior Josh Allen, who was one-under after 18 holes, shares 46th place at 146, two shots better than classmate Zach Evens. Evens had one of Guilford's three second-round totals of 73 (+1) and sits 57th at 148.

This year's tournament features some of the Southeast's top NCAA Division III teams with 10 squads ranked 25th or higher in the current Golfstat.com Poll. Emory, Huntingdon, and Hampden-Sydney College are ranked 2-3-4 in the poll.

Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers conclude play in the tournament with 18 holes Tuesday (3/10).

