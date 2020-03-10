Mishoe Wins Savannah Invitational; Quakers Finish Fourth

James Mishoe '20 (Adam Crawford photo)
James Mishoe '20 (Adam Crawford photo)
Mar 10, 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Guilford College senior James Mishoe captured his third college medalist title Tuesday with a 13-under par 203 at the Savannah Invitational at the Club at Savannah Harbor. Mishoe's school-record 54-hole score helped the Quakers place fourth in the 18-team field with a 14-under-par 850 that shattered the school's 54-hole record by three strokes.

Carnegie Mellon University fired a 19-under-par 269 in Tuesday's final round to win the tournament by seven strokes over Huntingdon College, which shot a 13-under 275 Tuesday. The Tartans finished with a 54-hole total of 833. Huntingdon totaled 840. Second-ranked Emory University finished third at 845 (-19), five shots ahead of Guilford and 36-hole leader Methodist University, who shared fourth place at 850 (-14).

Mishoe, a senior, started Tuesday's final round on the par-72, 6,845-yard layout with a four-stroke lead after Monday's opening 36 holes. He began the third round on the fifth hole and made birdies on holes 7, 10, and 12, to get to three-under. Mishoe reeled off 10 straight pars before finishing with a bogey on the par-five fourth hole, just his second of the tournament. He carded a two-under 70 Tuesday, his ninth sub-par round of the season.

Mishoe's 203 broke the former standard of 204 set by former NCAA Division III player of the Year Noah Ratner '13 in 2011. He carded the fifth-best 18-hole score (66) in Monday's first round and followed with a 67 in Monday's second round for Guilford's second-lowest 36-hole total (137). Mishoe had 38 pars, 13 birdies, two bogeys, and an eagle in his 54 holes. He shot seven-under on the course's four par-five holes.

Carnegie Mellon's Jason Li shot six-under 66 Tuesday and finished one stroke behind Mishoe with a 12-under 204. He shared the runner-up position with teammate Jason Folker, who turned in a 67 Tuesday to also finish at 204.Carnegie Mellon's William Knauth delivered a 67 Tuesday and teammate Joshua Lim fired a three-under 69 to account for the Tartans' 269.

Guilford junior Addison Manring posted the Quakers' low round Tuesday with a four-under 68 that featured six birdies. He shot 212 (-4) over 54 holes and finished in a share of 16th place among individuals. Teammate Jack Lee shot 69 Tuesday and ended up one stroke behind Manring in 18th place at 213. Guilford's Zach Evens provided his team's final score Tuesday, a six-over 78, which left him in 73rd place at 226. Classmate Josh Allen came home in 68th place at 225 (71-75-79).

This year's tournament featured some of the Southeast's top NCAA Division III teams with 10 squads ranked 25th or higher in the current Golfstat.com Poll. Emory, Huntingdon, and Hampden-Sydney College are ranked 2-3-4 in the poll. Guilford is ranked 14th.

Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers return to action at the Jekyll Island Intercollegiate March 20-22 in Georgia.

Mishoe Named ODAC Men's Golfer Of The Week
March 11, 2020 Mishoe Named ODAC Men's Golfer Of The Week
Mishoe Wins Savannah Invitational; Quakers Finish Fourth
March 10, 2020 Mishoe Wins Savannah Invitational; Quakers Finish Fourth
Mishoe First, Quakers Fourth After 36 Holes of Savannah Invitational
March 9, 2020 Mishoe First, Quakers Fourth After 36 Holes of Savannah Invitational
Quakers Picked Second In ODAC Men's Golf Coaches' Poll
March 5, 2020 Quakers Picked Second In ODAC Men's Golf Coaches' Poll
Quakers Ranked 13th In Latest Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll
February 17, 2020 Quakers Ranked 13th In Latest Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll
236 Students Named to Fall 2019 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 8, 2020 236 Students Named to Fall 2019 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Guilford's James Mishoe Concludes Play at Patriot All-America Golf Invite
December 31, 2019 Guilford's James Mishoe Concludes Play at Patriot All-America Golf Invite
Quakers Ranked 12th In Latest Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll
November 15, 2019 Quakers Ranked 12th In Latest Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll
Guilford College Canned Food Drive is Underway
November 6, 2019 Guilford College Canned Food Drive is Underway
Guilford's James Mishoe Earns Second ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week Honor This Year
October 30, 2019 Guilford's James Mishoe Earns Second ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week Honor This Year
Quakers Take Fourth at O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Golf Tournament
October 29, 2019 Quakers Take Fourth at O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Golf Tournament
Mishoe, Guilford Atop Leaderboards After First Round of O'Briant-Jensen
October 28, 2019 Mishoe, Guilford Atop Leaderboards After First Round of O'Briant-Jensen
Quakers Ranked 11th In Latest Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll
October 18, 2019 Quakers Ranked 11th In Latest Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll
Quakers Place 13th at Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational
October 15, 2019 Quakers Place 13th at Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational
Guilford Golfers Climb at Golfweek Invitational; Mishoe Sinks Hole In One
October 14, 2019 Guilford Golfers Climb at Golfweek Invitational; Mishoe Sinks Hole In One
Guilford Men's Golf Team Sits 16th After One Round at Sandestin
October 13, 2019 Guilford Men's Golf Team Sits 16th After One Round at Sandestin
Guilford Takes Second at Royal Lakes Fall Golf Invitational
October 8, 2019 Guilford Takes Second at Royal Lakes Fall Golf Invitational
Manring's 66 Helps Guilford To Second Halfway Through Royal Lakes Golf Invite
October 7, 2019 Manring's 66 Helps Guilford To Second Halfway Through Royal Lakes Golf Invite
Guilford's James Mishoe Named ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week
October 2, 2019 Guilford's James Mishoe Named ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week
Guilford Rallies to Place Fourth at Gordin Golf Classic
October 1, 2019 Guilford Rallies to Place Fourth at Gordin Golf Classic
Quakers Hold Seventh After 36 Holes of Gordin Golf Classic
September 30, 2019 Quakers Hold Seventh After 36 Holes of Gordin Golf Classic
Guilford Ranked Fifth In Latest Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll
September 27, 2019 Guilford Ranked Fifth In Latest Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll
Former Guilford All-American Robert Linville '80 Added to Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame
September 19, 2019 Former Guilford All-American Robert Linville '80 Added to Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame
Guilford Golfers Place 11th at NCAA Division III Preview
September 15, 2019 Guilford Golfers Place 11th at NCAA Division III Preview
Guilford Golfers Hold 11th Place After 36 Holes at NCAA Preview Tournament
September 14, 2019 Guilford Golfers Hold 11th Place After 36 Holes at NCAA Preview Tournament
Guilford Golfers Picked Fourth in Preseason D3 Rankings
August 29, 2019 Guilford Golfers Picked Fourth in Preseason D3 Rankings