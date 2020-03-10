Mishoe Wins Savannah Invitational; Quakers Finish Fourth

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Guilford College senior James Mishoe captured his third college medalist title Tuesday with a 13-under par 203 at the Savannah Invitational at the Club at Savannah Harbor. Mishoe's school-record 54-hole score helped the Quakers place fourth in the 18-team field with a 14-under-par 850 that shattered the school's 54-hole record by three strokes.

Carnegie Mellon University fired a 19-under-par 269 in Tuesday's final round to win the tournament by seven strokes over Huntingdon College, which shot a 13-under 275 Tuesday. The Tartans finished with a 54-hole total of 833. Huntingdon totaled 840. Second-ranked Emory University finished third at 845 (-19), five shots ahead of Guilford and 36-hole leader Methodist University, who shared fourth place at 850 (-14).

Mishoe, a senior, started Tuesday's final round on the par-72, 6,845-yard layout with a four-stroke lead after Monday's opening 36 holes. He began the third round on the fifth hole and made birdies on holes 7, 10, and 12, to get to three-under. Mishoe reeled off 10 straight pars before finishing with a bogey on the par-five fourth hole, just his second of the tournament. He carded a two-under 70 Tuesday, his ninth sub-par round of the season.

Mishoe's 203 broke the former standard of 204 set by former NCAA Division III player of the Year Noah Ratner '13 in 2011. He carded the fifth-best 18-hole score (66) in Monday's first round and followed with a 67 in Monday's second round for Guilford's second-lowest 36-hole total (137). Mishoe had 38 pars, 13 birdies, two bogeys, and an eagle in his 54 holes. He shot seven-under on the course's four par-five holes.

Carnegie Mellon's Jason Li shot six-under 66 Tuesday and finished one stroke behind Mishoe with a 12-under 204. He shared the runner-up position with teammate Jason Folker, who turned in a 67 Tuesday to also finish at 204.Carnegie Mellon's William Knauth delivered a 67 Tuesday and teammate Joshua Lim fired a three-under 69 to account for the Tartans' 269.

Guilford junior Addison Manring posted the Quakers' low round Tuesday with a four-under 68 that featured six birdies. He shot 212 (-4) over 54 holes and finished in a share of 16th place among individuals. Teammate Jack Lee shot 69 Tuesday and ended up one stroke behind Manring in 18th place at 213. Guilford's Zach Evens provided his team's final score Tuesday, a six-over 78, which left him in 73rd place at 226. Classmate Josh Allen came home in 68th place at 225 (71-75-79).

This year's tournament featured some of the Southeast's top NCAA Division III teams with 10 squads ranked 25th or higher in the current Golfstat.com Poll. Emory, Huntingdon, and Hampden-Sydney College are ranked 2-3-4 in the poll. Guilford is ranked 14th.

Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers return to action at the Jekyll Island Intercollegiate March 20-22 in Georgia.