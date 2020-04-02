Guilford College Golf Senior Salute

GREENSBORO, N.C. – As Guilford College's spring athletics seasons have been shortened due to the new coronavirus outbreak, most teams missed the opportunity to formally recognize the accomplishments and contributions of their seniors. In the coming days and weeks, Guilford's sports information office will use the College's athletics website and social media channels to shine some light on the spring-sport seniors.

(Please note, some students listed as seniors on the 2020 team roster intend to use the additional season of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the outbreak and may not be included. Likewise, some students featured may later opt to return in 2021.)

The light shines on Guilford's golf team today. Coach Adam Crawford's roster features four seniors who contributed to seven tournament titles, including two Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Tournament crowns. The Quakers made three NCAA Division III Championships appearances in the last three years and finished second, fifth and third in the 42-team events from 2017-2019. The seniors contributed to the three best team stroke averages in school history and have made meaningful contributions to campus life.

Josh Allen joined the Quakers as a transfer from NCAA Division I member Wofford College in January 2019 and used his lone season of eligibility this past year. He played 10 rounds over four tournaments and compiled a 76.7 stroke average that ranked sixth on the team. Allen twice matched his career low with a one-under-par 71 this season. He notched his best finish with a 68th-place score of 225 at the Savannah Invitational. Allen is a dean's list student who made Guilford's Student-Athlete Honor Roll last fall.

Zachary Evens was a fixture in the Quakers' lineup despite missing half of his junior campaign to study in Australia. He consistently ranked among Guilford's top golfers and leaves ranked fifth among the school's career leaders with a 74.3 stroke average in 72 rounds. Evens burst on to the scene with a 75.0 stroke average in 2016-17, which ranked second on the team and helped him to the first of two straight First Team All-ODAC commendations. His best statistical campaign was in 2017-18 when he averaged 73.5 strokes per round, 16th-best in Guilford history, and placed 11th or higher in seven events. That same season, Evens earned PING honorable mention All-America, All-South, and was named a semifinalist for the Division III Nicklaus National Player of the Year.

Evens is a dean's list business administration and economics double major. He appeared on two Academic All-ODAC teams and was a seven-time member of Guilford's Student-Athlete Honor Roll. Evens twice won Guilford's Courtney Award for academic excellence in management and also earned the school's 2018 Alden Award for academic excellence.

Kell Graham lettered in each of his four seasons with the Quakers and leaves with the 14th-lowest career stroke average (75.4) in school history. A 2019 Third Team All-ODAC selection, he played in the NCAA Championships in 2017 and 2018, highlighted by a 24th-place performance in 2017. Graham enjoyed his finest statistical season as a sophomore in 2017-18 when he averaged 74.16 strokes per round, good for fourth on the team and 26th in school history. He twice finished second at the ODAC Championships. Graham is a sport management major and communications minor. He made Guilford's Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll.

Terence Schmutz is a second-generation Quaker who played two rounds in each of his four seasons. He averaged 80.3 strokes per round, highlighted by a 10th-place finish at the 2016 Roanoke Invitational. Schmutz served as an officer on Guilford's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and emceed the department's 2018 Quakies Awards. The sport management and economics double major completed an internship last summer with the Carolinas PGA.

Guilford is grateful for the dedication, energy, and time put forth by its seniors and their families. We will miss their leadership and wish them all the best for continued success!