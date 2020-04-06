Quakers Finish Season Ranked 11th In Latest Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

Jack Lee '21 (Sideline Media Productions)
Apr 06, 2020

NORMAN, Okla. – Guilford College's men's golf team ranked 11th in the most recent NCAA Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll. The selections were made by Division III men's golf coaches in the Golf Coaches' Association of America.

The Quakers earned 259 points, which was 20 points behind 10th ranked Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Earning the top spot in the poll was reigning National Champion Illinois Wesleyan University with 450 points and all 18 first-place votes. Huntingdon College took the second spot with 426 points, while Emory University rounded out the top-three with 417 points.

Guilford finished fourth in the 18-team field at the Savannah Invitational at the Club at Savannah Harbor held March 9-10. The Quakers ended with a 14-under-par 850 that shattered the school's 54-hole record by three strokes.

Senior James Mishoe captured his third college medalist title Tuesday with a 13-under par 203. That score broke the former standard of 204 set by former NCAA Division III player of the Year Noah Ratner '13 in 2011. He carded the fifth-best 18-hole score (66) in Monday's first-round and followed with a 67 in Monday's second round for Guilford's second-lowest 36-hole total (137). Mishoe had 38 pars, 13 birdies, two bogeys, and an eagle in his 54 holes. He shot seven-under on the course's four par-five holes.

Addison Manring posted the Quakers' low second round with a four-under 68 that featured six birdies. He shot 212 (-4) over 54 holes and finished in a share of 16th place among individuals. Teammate Jack Lee shot 69 on March 10 and ended up one stroke behind Manring in 18th place at 213. Zachary Evens provided his team's final score on the second day, a six-over 78, which left him in 73rd place at 226. Classmate Josh Allen came home in 68th place at 225 (71-75-79).

Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers' season was cut short with the cancellation of all spring sports due to the global COVID-19 outbreak. 

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points 

Previous Ranking
1 Illinois Wesleyan (18) 450 1
2 Huntingdon 426 3
3 Emory 417 2
4 Carnegie Mellon 372 8
5 Hampden-Sydney 371 4
6 St. Thomas (MN) 354 6
7 Claremont Mudd-Scripps 341 5
8 Methodist 313 11
9 Gustavus Adolphus 282 7
10 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 279 12
11 Guilford 259 13
12 Southwestern (TX) 245 16
13 NYU 228 9
14 Wittenberg 225 10
15 Babson 178 15

 

