Allen, Evens Earn CoSIDA At-Large Academic All-District Honors

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Seniors Josh Allen and Zachary Evens of the Guilford men's golf team were named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) NCAA Division III Men's At-Large Academic All-District V Team, the organization announced Thursday. Both advance to CoSIDA's Division III Academic All-America® ballot with the all-America honorees being announced June 16-19.

The all-district squads are comprised of student-athletes competing in fencing, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rifle, skiing, swimming, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, and water polo from Division III institutions in the 12-state area from Virginia to Missouri. Nominees were starters or key reserves of sophomore academic standing or above who maintained at least a 3.3 grade point average. Due to the shortened nature of the 2020 season, overall career statistics were taken into account instead of only season stats.

Allen joined the Quakers as a transfer from NCAA Division I member Wofford College in January 2019 and used his lone season of eligibility this past year. He played 10 rounds over four tournaments and compiled a 76.7 stroke average that ranked sixth on the team. Allen twice matched his career-low with a one-under-par 71 this season. He notched his best finish with a 68th-place score of 225 at the Savannah Invitational. Allen boasts a 4.00 GPA and is a dean's list student who made Guilford's Student-Athlete Honor Roll last fall.

Evens was a fixture in the Quakers' lineup despite missing half of his junior campaign to study in Australia. He consistently ranked among Guilford's top golfers and leaves ranked fifth among the school's career leaders with a 74.3 stroke average in 72 rounds. Evens burst on to the scene with a 75.0 stroke average in 2016-17, which ranked second on the team and helped him to the first of two straight First Team All-ODAC commendations. His best statistical campaign was in 2017-18 when he averaged 73.5 strokes per round, 16th-best in Guilford history, and placed 11th or higher in seven events. That same season, Evens earned PING honorable mention All-America, All-South, and was named a semifinalist for the Division III Nicklaus National Player of the Year.

Evens is a dean's list business administration and economics double major with a 3.82 GPA. He appeared on two Academic All-ODAC teams and was a seven-time member of Guilford's Student-Athlete Honor Roll. Evens won Guilford's Courtney Award for academic excellence in management three times and also earned the school's 2018 Alden Award for academic excellence.