Mishoe Named ODAC Golfer of the Year; Four Quakers Earn All-ODAC Honors

FOREST, Va. – Guilford College saw four men's golf student-athletes earn All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) honors, as announced by the league office Thursday. Senior James Mishoe earned his second consecutive ODAC Golfer of the Year Award in addition to a first-team nod. He is the fifth Quaker in program history to win consecutive ODAC Golfer of the Year awards and the first since three-time winner Noah Ratner '13. Zachary Evens and Addison Manring earned second-team honors while Jack Lee picked up third-team accolades.

Individually, Mishoe placed 23rd or better in all six events with three top-five finishes and earned three ODAC Golfer of the Week Awards. He ranked seventh in the final 2019-20 Division III Golfstat.com Player Rankings and recorded an ODAC-best 71.06 stroke average in 16 rounds. Mishoe had nine subpar rounds and three even-par rounds. He captured his third collegiate medalist honor by winning the Savannah Invitational in record-setting fashion. Mishoe broke three-time first-team All-American Noah Ratner's '13 54-hole school record with a 13-under-par 203 to win the 90-man tournament that featured 10 of the top-25 teams in Golfstat.com's Division III Poll. He placed third at the O'Briant-Jensen Memorial in October and was fifth at the Gordin Collegiate Classic in September.

A three-time PING All-American and All-Region honoree, Mishoe helped the Quakers to an 11th-place ranking in the final Golfstat.com Division III Top 25 Poll and the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches' Poll.

Evens consistently ranked among Guilford's top golfers and leaves ranked fifth among the school's career leaders with a 74.3 stroke average in 72 rounds. This season he had a 73.56 stroke average in 16 rounds which was third on the team. His best performance came at the Royal Lakes Fall Invitational where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 141. He earned top-25 finishes in two other tournaments as he placed 13th at the Gordin Collegiate Classic (69-73-71-213) and 25th at the O'Briant-Jensen Memorial (76-71-147).

Manring finished the season with a 73.25 stroke average in 16 rounds which was second-best on the team. He placed 14th at the Royal Lakes Fall Invitational (66-76-142) and 16th at the Savannah Invitational (71-73-68-212). Manring shared 25th place with teammate Evens at the O'Briant-Jensen Memorial with a score of 147.

Lee earned his second career all-league honor as he was named to the second-team in 2018-19. In eight rounds this year, he recorded a 74.00 stroke average. Lee finished tied for 18th at the Savannah Invitational (71-73-69-213) and tied for 37th at the O'Briant-Jensen Memorial (75-74-149).

Coach Adam Crawford may return as many as four letter winners next season, including Mishoe, who gained an additional year of athletic eligibility when the final months of the 2019-20 season were canceled.