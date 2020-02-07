Men's Lacrosse Picked Eighth in ODAC Preseason Rankings

FOREST, Va. - Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's lacrosse coaches picked Guilford College eighth in their annual preseason poll released Friday. The Quakers received 35 points in the 11-team rankings, which tied them with Virginia Wesleyan University. The University of Lynchburg earned the top spot with eight first-place votes and 98 overall points. Reigning ODAC champion Washington and Lee University was second with three first-place votes and 93 overall points. Hampton- Sydney College placed third with 79 points.

The Quakers are coming off an 8-9 (2-8 ODAC) season. Head coach Mark Crisco returns 11 seniors among 29 letter winners. Senior Brennan Sweeney led the 2019 team in goals (38) and assists (29) for 68 points in 17 appearances from last year's squad. His twin brother Connor Sweeney, followed with 34 goals and 26 assists good for 60 overall points. Other key veterans include senior defensemen Tony Batchler, Jake Dugal, and senior midfielder Bryce Craig. Batchler played in 16 contests last season and scooped up 28 ground balls and caused 23 turnovers. Dugal had 25 ground balls and 20 caused turnovers. Offensively, Craig had 21 goals and nine assists in 17 starts. Senior goalkeeper Jack Rogers returns after playing and starting in all 17 contests last season. He made a total of 218 saves, which placed third among ODAC for leader's saves.

The Quakers play their home opener March 4 against William Peace University at 4 p.m. Guilford opens conference play March 7 on the road at Washington and Lee.

2020 ODAC MEN'S LACROSSE PRESEASON POLL

(#) Denotes First Place Votes

1. Lynchburg (8) 98, 2. Washington and Lee (3) 93, 3. Hampden-Sydney 73, 4. Roanoke 71, 5.Randolph-Macon 69, 6.Bridgewater 55, 7. Shenandoah 41, 8. Guilford 35, 8. Virginia Wesleyan 35, 10. Ferrum 15, 11. Randolph 14.