Guilford Men's Lacrosse Team Opens With Big Win At Sewanee

SEWANEE, Tenn. – Senior Derek Zacatenco's career-high five goals and one assist led Guilford College to a 19-5 season-opening road victory over The University of the South (0-1) Saturday afternoon.

Sewanee's Drew Mullen got the hosts on the board first but Guilford (1-0) went on to tally three goals in the remainder of the first quarter to gain the lead for good.

A five-goal effort in the second half saw the Quakers earn an 8-3 advantage going into halftime.

Guilford continued its offensive dominance in the third and fourth quarters with 11 goals from seven different Quakers.

Brennan Sweeney led Guilford with four goals. Bryce Craig added three tallies. Connor Sweeney and Nick Honkomp scored two goals each. Charlie Kiley, Gabe Alvarez, and Conner Kocher rounded out the scoring with a goal apiece. Alvarez and Kocher's goals were the first of their collegiate careers.

Jack Rogers earned the start in net for Guilford and made 16 saves in just over 57 minutes of work. Tyson Wolter made his collegiate debut for the remainder of the contest.

On the defensive end, Austin Rohweder picked up five ground balls while Jelani Keith caused five turnovers.

Thomas Oliver and Mullen paced Sewanee with two goals each and Jack Westfall found the back of the net once. Charlie Warren had a game-high eight ground balls.

Hampton Brannon had 13 saves between the pipes for the Tigers.

With the win, Guilford evens out the series, 4-4, which dates back to 2008.

Coach Mark Crisco's Quakers return to action on February 15 for at 1 p.m. contest at Piedmont College.