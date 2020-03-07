Washington and Lee Downs Guilford in ODAC Men's Lacrosse Opener.

Game Leaders

Washington and Lee
G: 2 Players (#11, #13) - 3
A: Hudson Hamill - 5
Sv: Nick Spagnoletti - 4
GB: Jack Hodgson - 6
Guilford
G: Bailey Benjamin - 2
A: Derek Zacatenco - 1
Sv: Jack Rogers - 18
GB: Austin Rohweder - 4

Team Stats

Guilford
Washington and Lee

Shots

26
51

Ground Balls

21
53

Saves

18
7

Clears

18-28
14-17

Turnovers

21
29

Face Offs Won

2
27

Man Up

0-2
1-2
full stats
Mar 07, 2020

LEXINGTON, Va. – Washington and Lee University had 13 different goal scorers in Saturday's 20-5 men's lacrosse victory over visiting Guilford College in both teams' Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener.

Sparked by 14 face-off wins in as many tries by Jack Hodgson, the Generals (3-3, 1-0 ODAC) won 27 of the game's 29 draws. With Hodgson and teammate Ned Mize (6-of-7 on face-offs) dominating the draw circle, Washington and Lee controlled possession throughout.

Stuart Greenspon scored a game-high three goals for the home team, including the contest's first tally 21 seconds into the match. He netted his final score to start the second-half scoring, which opened a 19-1 Washington and Lee advantage and capped a 16-0 Generals' run that started in the first quarter. Guilford managed only nine first-half shots, compared to Washington and Lee's 41 shots.

Ben Mulholland also had three goals for the Generals. Teammate Hudson Hamill tallied a game-high six points with a goal and five assists. Taylor Witherell and Jack Ware both scored twice and had one assist. Hodgson picked up a game-high six ground balls. Jack Taylor played the first half in goal for Washington and Lee and made three saves.

Bailey Benjamin scored twice for Guilford (5-2, 0-1 ODAC). Derek Zacatenco had a goal and an assist. Austin Rohweder picked up four ground balls and caused two turnovers. Jack Rogers went the distance in goal and made 18 saves.

Coach Mark Crisco's Quakers host Pfeiffer University Wednesday (3/11) at 4:00 p.m.

 

