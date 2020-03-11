Guilford Dominates Face-Off Circle in 16-8 Men's Lacrosse Win Over Pfeiffer

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Connor Sweeney scored three goals and three assists in Guilford College's 16-8 men's lacrosse victory over visiting Pfeiffer University Wednesday.

Bailey Benjamin and Brennan Sweeney also scored three times as the Quakers improved to 6-2 on the season. Pfeiffer dropped to 2-4.

Guilford's Connor Leamey scored once and won 11-of-14 face-offs as Guilford controlled possession. Michael Hickner won 8-of-11 draws for the Quakers, who went 20-6 in the face-off circle as a team. The significant edge in possession resulted in a 52-32 edge in shots and helped the hosts maintain at least a five-goal lead for the better part of three quarters.

The teams found themselves tied at 1-1 after eight minutes, but a Benjamin score triggered a late flurry by the Quakers that opened a 5-1 margin after one quarter. Treven King and Quinn Becraft brought Pfeiffer back to within two scores with consecutive second-quarter tallies before a Bryce Craig man-up score stopped the rally. Just eight seconds after Craig's score, Leamey dominated a face-off, scooped up the ball, and took it to the house for his first goal of the season and second of his career. Connor Sweeney and Brennan Sweeney closed out the second-quarter scoring to give Guilford a 9-3 halftime lead.

Guilford started the second half with a man advantage and Connor Sweeney scored the second of Guilford's three-man-up tallies 29 seconds into the third quarter. After Pfeiffer goals by John Allen and Becraft, the Quakers struck three times in an 82-second span to open a 13-5 advantage. Pfeiffer drew no closer than six goals the rest of the way.

Derek Zacatenco scored two goals and one assist for Guilford. Craig finished with a goal and two assists. Nine different Quakers found the back of the nest. Leamey (8), Hickner (6), and Craig (5) led the home team to a 49-29 edge in ground balls. Jack Rogers, the first of three Guilford goalies, made seven saves and yielded five goals in nearly 41 minutes of action. Tyson Wolter and Marley Tolton split time between the pipes the rest of the way and made four saves apiece.

Pfeiffer's Becraft shared game-high scoring honors with three goals. Jacob Leone tallied twice and Jared Nelson collected a goal and a game-high four assists. Goalie James Verdier made 16 saves and picked up seven ground balls for the Falcons.

Coach Mark Crisco's Quakers resume Old Dominion Athletic Conference play Saturday (3/14) at Roanoke College at 2:00 p.m.