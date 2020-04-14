Guilford College Men's Lacrosse Senior Salute

GREENSBORO, N.C. – As Guilford College's spring athletics seasons have been shortened due to the new coronavirus outbreak, most teams missed the opportunity to formally recognize the accomplishments and contributions of their seniors. In the coming days and weeks, Guilford's sports information office will use the College's athletics website and social media channels to shine some light on the spring-sport seniors.

(Please note, some students listed as seniors on the 2020 team roster intend to use the additional season of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the outbreak and may not be included. Likewise, some students featured may later opt to return in 2021.)

The light shines on Guilford's men's lacrosse team today. Coach Mark Crisco's team features nine seniors who helped the program to a 31-27 record over the last four seasons. They have also made meaningful contributions to campus life.

Tony Batchler appeared in 53 games with 26 starts in his four years on the team. He notched five goals for five points throughout his career and also added 86 ground balls, 55 caused turnovers, and 21 faceoff wins. His best season came in 2019 when he tallied four goals, 28 ground balls, and 23 caused turnovers. The psychology and community studies double major is a seven-time Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll member and three-time dean's list student. He was named to the 2018-19 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) All-Academic Team and is a certified EMT.

Bryce Craig appeared in all 58 games with 29 starts throughout his four-year career. He recorded 54 goals and 25 assists for 79 points total in addition to 82 ground balls, 11 caused turnovers, and two faceoff wins. Craig ranked first in ground balls (29) and fourth on the team in scoring (17 goals) and points (25) in eight games this season. On March 11, 2020, he and fellow senior Connor Leamey teamed up for the fourth-fastest consecutive goals in the program record books during a 16-8 win over Pfeiffer University (:08 seconds between goals). The biology major was also a member of the Guilford football team in 2016.

Jake Dugal saw action in 55 games with 37 starts. The 2020 team co-captain tallied one goal for one point, 62 ground balls, and 41 caused turnovers over his career. In 2019, he was second on the team in caused turnovers (20) and sixth in ground balls (25). The health science and exercise sport science double major has been named to the ODAC All-Academic Team three times. Dugal is also a seven-time member of the Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll and six-time dean's list student.

Charlie Ellis transferred to Guilford in January 2019 after two seasons at Anne Arundel Community College. He saw action in nine games for the Quakers. During the 2019 season, he played over 63 minutes as a backup goalie and made 10 saves. The sport management major was named to the Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll in the fall of 2019.

Connor Leamey played in 45 contests with 12 started in his four-year career. He notched two goals and three assists for five points to go with 69 ground balls and one caused turnover. His 152 faceoff wins sit eighth in program history. The history major is a four-time member of the Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll. Leamey has been an orientation leader and tour guide on campus and was named the 2018-19 Resident Advisor of the Year.

Ben Lyons has seen action in 20 games with one start in four seasons with the Quakers. He has tallied five goals for five points and two ground balls. The criminal justice major is a three-time ODAC All-Academic honoree. Lyons has also been named to the Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll five times and the dean's list twice.

Brennan Sweeney appeared in 57 contests with 27 starts. He has amassed 76 goals and 78 assists for 154 points in four seasons to go along with 61 ground balls and five caused turnovers. This season he led the team in goals with 22 and was second in assists (17) and points (39) in eight games. In 2019 he paced the squad in points (67), goals (38), and assists (29), all of which represent career highs. B. Sweeney leaves with his name etched several times in the program record books as he is 10th in career points, sixth in career assists, and tied for fifth in assists in a single game (6). The exercise and sport science and health science double major is a seven-time member of the Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll and six-time dean's list student. B. Sweeney is also a three-time ODAC All-Academic honoree and serves on Guilford's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

Connor Sweeney saw action in 57 games with 34 starts in the last four seasons. He tallied 77 goals and 62 assists for 139 points, 58 ground balls, and nine caused turnovers. In 2020 he led the team in points (41) and assists (21) and was tied for second in goals (20). Those numbers also put him in the top three in each of those categories in the ODAC. Nationally, he ranked 38th in assists per game (2.63) and 59th in points per game (5.13) across Division III players. In his junior season, he was second on the squad in points (61), goals (34), and assists (27). In the program record books, C. Sweeney sits 14th in career points and tied for ninth in career assists. The exercise and sport science major is a seven-time member of the Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll and six-time dean's list student. He was also named to the ODAC All-Academic Team three times and is a member of Guilford's SAAC.

Derek Zacatenco played in 42 contests with 29 starts in three seasons with the Quakers. He recorded 53 goals and 18 assists for 71 points, 55 ground balls, and eight caused turnovers. This season he was second on the team in goals (20) and points (26). In 2019, Zacatenco was fifth on the roster in points (26) and goals (22). He will graduate with a degree in exercise and sport science.

Guilford is grateful for the dedication, energy, and time put forth by its seniors and their families. We will miss their leadership and wish them all the best for continued success!