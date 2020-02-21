Quakers Open Season with 7-2 Win Over Ferrum

FERRUM, Va. – The Guilford College men's tennis team opened the season with a 7-2 win at Ferrum College Friday afternoon.

The Quakers swept doubles play to take a 3-0 lead. Mason Robb and Jay Montague defeated Jose Villacis and Leo Galpin, 8-3. Joe Horne and Drake Schreiber took down Riley Kern and David Bishop, 8-1. The third doubles spot was highly contested but the duo of Dominik Pocrnja and Tim Thompson came out victorious over Jacob Glass and Patrick Marsh by a score of 8-7 (7-4).

In singles action, Robb, Horne, Montague and Drew Clark all recorded wins. Robb posted a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Villacis, while Honre defeated Galpin 6-2, 6-3 and Montague beat Kern 6-1 (retired). Rounding out the win column was Clark in the fifth singles spot as he bested Glass, 8-5.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers host Mary Baldwin tomorrow (2/23) at 2 p.m.