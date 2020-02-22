Guilford Men's Tennis Blanks Mary Baldwin, 9-0

Mason Robb '20 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)
Mary Baldwin University
0
Guilford
9

Doubles

Mason Robb / Jay Montague (GCM)
def. Connor Lindhjem / Geddy Bartosch (MBUM)
8-0
Joe Horne / Drake Schreiber (GCM)
def. Josiah Lee / Kyle Creamer (MBUM)
8-0
Dominik Pocrnja / Tim Thompson (GCM)
def. Lu Batyi / Kobina Browne (MBUM)
8-0

Singles

Mason Robb (GCM)
def. Connor Lindhjem (MBUM)
6-0, 6-0
Drake Schreiber (GCM)
def. Geddy Bartosch (MBUM)
6-0, 6-1
Dominik Pocrnja (GCM)
def. Josiah Lee (MBUM)
6-0, 6-0
Tim Thompson (GCM)
def. Kyle Creamer (MBUM)
6-0, 6-0
Logan Glass (GCM)
def. Kobina Browne (MBUM)
6-0, 6-0
Drew Clark (GCM)
def. Lu Batyi (MBUM)
6-0, 6-0
full stats
Feb 22, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Guilford College men's tennis team defeated visiting Mary Baldwin, 9-0, on Saturday. 

The Quakers improved to 2-0 on the young season. The Fighting Squirrels (0-1) began as a club team last season before rising to the NCAA Division III varsity level this season.

The Quakers swept all three doubles contests 8-0 and claimed five of the six singles matches by a 6-0, 6-0 count as well.

At number two singles, freshman Drake Schreiber defeated Geddy Bartosch of MBU 6-0, 6-1. Bartosch was lone Fighting Squirrel to win a game in the match.

After two matches, Guilford is perfect in doubles play. In singles matches, the Quakers are 10-2.

Guilford hosts Johnson C. Smith University on Saturday, March 7.  

 
 
Guilford Men's Tennis Blanks Mary Baldwin, 9-0
