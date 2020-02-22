Guilford Men's Tennis Blanks Mary Baldwin, 9-0

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Guilford College men's tennis team defeated visiting Mary Baldwin, 9-0, on Saturday.

The Quakers improved to 2-0 on the young season. The Fighting Squirrels (0-1) began as a club team last season before rising to the NCAA Division III varsity level this season.

The Quakers swept all three doubles contests 8-0 and claimed five of the six singles matches by a 6-0, 6-0 count as well.

At number two singles, freshman Drake Schreiber defeated Geddy Bartosch of MBU 6-0, 6-1. Bartosch was lone Fighting Squirrel to win a game in the match.

After two matches, Guilford is perfect in doubles play. In singles matches, the Quakers are 10-2.

Guilford hosts Johnson C. Smith University on Saturday, March 7.