Quakers Sweep Johnson C. Smith, 9-0

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford men's tennis team blanked Johnson C. Smith University, 9-0, Saturday afternoon at the Dorothy Ragsdale McMichael '37 Centennial Class Courts. With the win, the Quakers improve to 3-0 on the season, while the Golden Bulls drop to 0-8.

In doubles action, the teams of Joe Horne and Drake Schreiber and Jay Montague and Dominik Pocrnja both won their matches by scores of 8-5. The duo of Mason Robb and Elijah Gregory defeated Desire Johnson and Marlowe Anderson, 8-2.

The Quakers also came out on top in all of the singles matches as Gregory, Horne, Schreiber, Montigue, and Tim Thompson notched convincing victories. The closest match of the day came in the first singles spot but Robb was able to earn a 3-6, 6-3, 10-8 win over Johnson to secure the 9-0 overall sweep for Guilford.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers return to the courts tomorrow (3/8) when they travel to Averett University for a 2 p.m. nonconference match.