Quakers Sweep Johnson C. Smith, 9-0

Elijah Gregory '21 (Emily Heck '21)
Elijah Gregory '21 (Emily Heck '21)
Mar 07, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford men's tennis team blanked Johnson C. Smith University, 9-0, Saturday afternoon at the Dorothy Ragsdale McMichael '37 Centennial Class Courts. With the win, the Quakers improve to 3-0 on the season, while the Golden Bulls drop to 0-8.

In doubles action, the teams of Joe Horne and Drake Schreiber and Jay Montague and Dominik Pocrnja both won their matches by scores of 8-5.  The duo of Mason Robb and Elijah Gregory defeated Desire Johnson and Marlowe Anderson, 8-2.

The Quakers also came out on top in all of the singles matches as Gregory, Horne, Schreiber, Montigue, and Tim Thompson notched convincing victories. The closest match of the day came in the first singles spot but Robb was able to earn a 3-6, 6-3, 10-8 win over Johnson to secure the 9-0 overall sweep for Guilford.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers return to the courts tomorrow (3/8) when they travel to Averett University for a 2 p.m. nonconference match.

Quakers Sweep Johnson C. Smith, 9-0
March 7, 2020 Quakers Sweep Johnson C. Smith, 9-0
Guilford Men's Tennis Blanks Mary Baldwin, 9-0
February 22, 2020 Guilford Men's Tennis Blanks Mary Baldwin, 9-0
Quakers Open Season with 7-2 Win Over Ferrum
February 21, 2020 Quakers Open Season with 7-2 Win Over Ferrum
Quakers Ranked Third in Preseason Men's Tennis Poll
February 7, 2020 Quakers Ranked Third in Preseason Men's Tennis Poll
236 Students Named to Fall 2019 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 8, 2020 236 Students Named to Fall 2019 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Guilford College Canned Food Drive is Underway
November 6, 2019 Guilford College Canned Food Drive is Underway
Men's Tennis Competes At Methodist University Fall Invitational
October 4, 2019 Men's Tennis Competes At Methodist University Fall Invitational
Men's Tennis Competes at the ITA South Region Championships
September 22, 2019 Men's Tennis Competes at the ITA South Region Championships