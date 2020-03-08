Averett Tops Guilford, 6-3, In Meeting of Men's Tennis Unbeatens

Elijjah Gregory '21, Mason Robb '20 (Laszlo Van Straelen '20 photo)
Mar 08, 2020

DANVILLE, Va. – Evgeniy Bogdasaryan, Fabian Howding, and Thomas Woodcock each won twice to help Averett University to a 6-3 nonconference tennis victory over visiting Guilford College Sunday afternoon in a meeting of unbeatens.

Bogdasaryan and Woodstock teamed for a hard-fought 8-6 second-doubles win over Guilford's Joe Horne and Drake Schreiber to help the Cougars (5-0) take a 2-1 edge after doubles. Howding and Simon Levinsson won the third-doubles match over Guilford's Jay Montague and Dominik Pocrnja, 8-1.

The Quakers (3-1) got on the scoreboard with Elijah Gregory and Mason Robb's 8-7 (9-7) triumph over Averett's Jorge Figueroa and Stan Martherus at first doubles.

Bogdasaryann dispatched of Montague at fifth singles, 6-2, 6-1, and Howding claimed the sixth-singles contest, 6-4, 6-1 over Tim Thompson. Woodstock fought off Horne at third singles, 6-4, 6-3, which clinched the match for the Cougars. Figueroa downed Robb at first singles, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) for Averett's final point.

Guilford refused to fold and claimed the final two points via tiebreakers. Gregory won at second singles over Martherus, 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 1-0 (10-6). Schreiber rallied for a 5-7, 6-0, 6-3 win at fourth singles over Levinsson.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers host Wittenberg University Tuesday (3/10) at 2:00 p.m. on the McMichael Centennial Class Courts.

